स्वच्छ भारत अभियान:जीवन को नकारात्मक लाती है गंदगी, सफाई अपनाओ: चौहान

स्कूल परिसर की वाटिका में पौधों का रखरखाव करतीं छात्राएं।
  • स्वच्छ भारत अभियान के तहत शासकीय एक्सीलेंस हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल में हुआ कार्यक्रम

स्वच्छ भारत अभियान के तहत शासकीय एक्सीलेंस हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल क्रमांक एक में स्वच्छता के लिए विभिन्न कार्यक्रम चलाए गए। एनसीसी कैडेट और छात्र- छात्राओं द्वारा जहां एक ओर रैली निकालकर जन सामान्य को स्वच्छता का संदेश दिया गया वहीं दूसरी ओर शास्त्री चौक पहुंचकर प्रतिमा की साफ- सफाई की गई। इसके अलावा छात्राओं द्वारा स्कूल परिसर की वाटिका में रोपे गए पौधों का रखरखाव किया गया। इस मौके पर प्राचार्य पीएस चौहान ने कहा कि गंदगी जीवन को नकारात्मक रूप से प्रभावित करती है। इसलिए सफाई के प्रति जागरूक रहना चाहिए।

प्राचार्य ने आगे कहा कि कोविड- 19 संक्रमण काल में साफ- सफाई का महत्व बहुत अधिक बढ़ गया है। इस दौर में हर किसी को आपस में दूरी बनाए रखने के साथ ही मास्क का प्रयोग अनिवार्य रूप से जरूरी है। जहां तक साफ- सफाई का प्रश्न है तो इसके लिए सबसे घर और उसके बाद आस पड़ौस भी साफ स्वच्छ रखना जरूरी है।

लोगों को जागरूक किया
स्कूल परिसर से निकाली गई स्वच्छता रैली में शामिल छात्रों और 30 मध्य प्रदेश एनसीसी बटालियन कैडेट्स द्वारा आमजन को नारे लगाकर स्वच्छता अपनाने का संदेश दिया जा रहा था। एनसीसी ऑफिसर उमेश सिंह भदौरिया ने कहा कि साफ- सफाई तभी संभव है जब हम सब इसको लेकर जागरूक होंगे। अकेले सफाई कर्मचारियों के भरोसे सफाई रखा जाना संभव नहीं है।

पौधों का रखरखाव किया
छात्राओं ने केयर टेकर नीतू सिंह के निर्देशन में स्कूल परिसर की वाटिका में पौधों का रखरखाव किया। यहां पौधों का रोपण पिछले दिनों स्कूल के छात्र- छात्राओं द्वारा ही किया गया था। अब पौधे बड़े हो गए हैं। इनमें से कुछ में फल व फूल भी लगने लगे हैं। इस मौके पर नीतू सिंह ने छात्राओं से आह्वान किया गया कि वे अपने घरों पर भी छोटी- छोटी वाटिका बनाएं। इनमें औषधीय पौधों का रोपण करें।

