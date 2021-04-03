पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विश्व कैंसर दिवस:कैंसर छिपाएं नहीं, इससे बचने तनाव मुक्त माहौल में रहें, रोज व्यायाम करें: डॉ. मिश्रा

भिंड21 मिनट पहले
विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर आयोजित कार्यशाला में जानकारी देते सीएमएचओ डॉ. अजीत मिश्रा। - Dainik Bhaskar
विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर आयोजित कार्यशाला में जानकारी देते सीएमएचओ डॉ. अजीत मिश्रा।
  • जिला अस्पताल में आयोजित कार्यशाला में सीएमएचओ ने लोगों को किया जागरूक

विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर गुरुवार को जिला अस्पताल की ट्रॉमा यूनिट के सभागार में आयोजित कार्यशाला में सीएमएचओ डॉ. अजीत मिश्रा ने कहा कि कैंसर छुपाने से नहीं बल्कि सही समय पर बताने और चिकित्सीय परामर्श से इलाज कराने पर ठीक होता है। हालांकि हमें कोई बीमारी न हो, इसके लिए हमेशा सजग व सतर्क रहते हुए तंबाखू सेवन, धूम्रपान और शराब के सेवन से बचना चाहिए। तनाव व चिंता मुक्त वातावरण में रहते हुए नियमित व्यायाम करते और उचित वजन बनाए रखना चाहिए।

सीएमएचओ ने कार्यशाला में मौजूद लोगों को जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि असामान्य रक्तस्राव, न भरने वाले घाव, स्तन या शरीर के किसी भी हिस्से में गांठ, मुंह खोलने या जबड़े हिलाने में समस्या, गुप्तांगों से असामान्य खून का आना कैंसर के लक्षण हैं। इसलिए अगर किसी को इस प्रकार की कोई दिक्कत है तो तत्काल चिकित्सकीय परीक्षण और परामर्श लेते हुए इलाज शुरू करा लेेना चाहिए।

जहां तंबाकू का प्रचलन अधिक, वहां मुंह के कैंसर के मरीज अधिक: डॉ. चौधरी
कार्यशाला में ईएनटी विशेषज्ञ डॉ. रवींद्र चौधरी ने कहा कि जहां तंबाकू सेवन का प्रचलन अधिक है, वहां मुख के कैंसर के मरीज अधिक होते हैं। इसलिए तंबाकू का सेवन नहीं करना चाहिए। अगर कोई करता भी है तो दृढ़ संकल्प लेते हुए इसे छोड़ देना चाहिए। इसके अलावा सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. अनिल गोयल, मेडिसिन विशेषज्ञ डाॅ. विनीत गुप्ता, मेडिकल ऑफिसर डाॅ. पुलक जैसवानी ने भी कैंसर के लक्षणों एवं कारणों के बारे में जन सामान्य को जानकारी दी।

लोगों से कहा- पौष्टिक आहार का सेवन करें और तंबाकू के सेवन से बचें
विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर जिलेभर में स्वास्थ्य संस्थाओं की ओर से विभिन्न गतिविधियों का आयोजन किया गया। एनसीडी क्लीनिक, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, शहरी स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, सिविल डिस्पेंसरी, उप स्वास्थ केंद्र पर 30 साल से अधिक आयु के लोगों की डायबिटीज, हायपरटेंशन, हृदय रोग, कैंसर इत्यादि बीमारियों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई। इसके साथ ही लोगों को पोष्टिक आहार के सेवन करने और तंबाकू का सेवन नहीं करने की सलाह दी गई।

सामूहिक प्रयास हों तो नशे से बचना संभव: डॉ. चौधरी
मप्र जन अभियान परिषद विकास खंड रौन के तत्वाधान में गुरुवार को रौन के शासकीय उत्कृष्ट उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय में नशा मुक्ति संगोष्ठी का आयोजन किया गया। संगोष्ठी में बीएमओ डॉ. अमित चौधरी ने कहा कि नशे की रोकथाम के लिए हम सब को मिलकर कार्य करना होगा, तभी हम समाज में फैली इस बुराई को पूरी तरह से खत्म कर सकेंगे। इसी क्रम में जयप्रकाश शर्मा ने कहा कि नशे के सेवन से शारीरिक, मानसिक व आर्थिक हानि होती है। इससे परिवार बर्बाद हो जाते हैं।

नशा करने वाला व्यक्ति परिवार के लिए बोझ बन जाता है। बच्चे, बुजुर्ग और युवाओं में नशे की प्रवृत्ति बढ़ती जा रही है। कार्यक्रम के अंत में मौजूद लोगों ने नशा का सेवन न करने का संकल्प लिया। इस मौके पर आशीष श्रीवास्तव, प्रेम नारायण शर्मा, राम प्रकाश बघेल, व्याख्याता, नरेश त्यागी आदि मौजूद रहे।

