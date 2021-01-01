पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:खुले चैंबर के पास संकेतक तक नहीं वाहनों के पहिए धंसने से रोज हादसे

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
शहर के अग्रवाल धर्मशाला के पास टूटी पुलिया से निकलते लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
शहर के अग्रवाल धर्मशाला के पास टूटी पुलिया से निकलते लोग।
  • अग्रवाल धर्मशाला पर सफाई के लिए टूटी पुलिया भी नहीं कराई दुरस्त

शहर में सीवर लाइन और वॉटर लाइन बिछाए जाने के फेर में पहले से ही खस्ताहाल हो चुकी सड़कों पर पुलिया की साफ- सफाई के लिए बनवाए चैंबर खुले पड़े होने से दुर्घटनाएं घटित हो रही हैं। कृष्णा टॉकीज के निकट पुरानी घास मंडी से अग्रवाल धर्मशाला रोड होते हुए लश्कर रोड पहुंचने वाले मार्ग पर आवागमन करने वालों को अत्यधिक परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। चैंबर खुले होने, पुलिया टूटी होने और चैनल क्षतिग्रस्त हो जाने से आवागमन करने वालों के वाहनों में टूट फूट हो रही है ।

यहां बता दें घास मंडी के निकट पुलिया के बीचों बीच साफ- सफाई के लिए बनवाए गए चैंबर के खुले पड़े होने से दुर्घटनाएं हाे रही है। इस पर लगवाई गई जाली वाहनों के गुजरने से टूट गई। इसके बाद कई महीने गुजर जाने के बाद इसे दुरस्त नहीं कराया गया है। भीड़ भाड़ के दौरान वाहन इसमें घुस रहे हैं। इससे वाहनों में टूटफूट होने के साथ ही लोग घायल भी हो रहे हैं। इसके आगे अग्रवाल धर्मशाला के सामने बीच रोड पर बने चैनल के दोनों ओर के आयरन सपाेर्टर टूट गए हैं। इस कारण गुजरने वाले वाहनों में टूटफूट हाे रही है।

चैंबर में घुसी बाइक, चालक बाल- बाल बचा
हाउसिंग कॉलाेनी निवासी शिवम साेनी कृष्णा टॉकीज की ओर से कॉलोनी की ओर आ रहे थे। जैसे ही यह घास मंडी पुलिया पर आए तब दोनों से अन्य बाइक वाले निकलने से इनकी बाइक चैंबर में जा घुसी। इसके बाद आसपास के लोग पहुंचने उनके द्वारा बाइक निकाली गई। इसमें बाइक में जरूर टूट फूट हो गई पर शिवम सुरक्षित बच गए।

पुलिया टूटी होने से नहीं गुजर पाए वाहन
बद्रीप्रसाद बगिया के निकट पुलिया आधी तोड़ दिए जाने की बजह से इधर से चार पहिया वाहन गुजरना बंद हो गए हैं। दो पहिया वाहन सवारों का मुश्किल से आना जाना हो पा रहा है। इस पुलिया के एक ओर निर्माण सामग्री और दूसरी ओर कचरा डला होने से आने- जाने वालों को परेशानी का सामना करने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है।

यह हैं जिम्मेदार
नगर पालिका
घास मंडी की पुलिया के चैंबर पर सड़क के बराबर में पत्थर लगवाने, धर्मशाला के निकट के चैनल को बनवाने और बगिया के निकट की पुलिया को दुरस्त कराने के निर्देश दे दिए गए हैं। यह तीनों ही कार्य जल्दी से जल्दी पूरे हो जाएंगे।
सुरेंद्र शर्मा, सीएमओ, नगर पालिका परिषद, भिंड

ट्रैफिक पुलिस
नगरीय निकाय के सीएमओ द्वारा पुरानी घास मंडी से लश्कर रोड तक सड़क के सभी अवरोधों को जल्दी से जल्दी पूरे कराने का आश्वासन दिया गया है। इससे आवागमन करने वालों को राहत मिलेगी वहीं दुर्घटनाओं में कमी आएगी।
रणजीत सिंह सिकरवार, ट्रैफिक प्रभारी, भिंड

