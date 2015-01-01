पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपना गांव-अपना विद्यालय मुहिम:डीएसपी स्कूलों में जुटा रहे साधन, ताकि मिले अच्छा माहौल

ताल का पुरा स्कूल की बदली तस्वीर।
  • डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर ने छेड़ी अपना गांव-अपना विद्यालय मुहिम, स्वयं जुटा रहे संसाधन, लोगों को भी कर रहे जागरूक

किसी रचनाकार के गीत देश हमें देता सब कुछ हम भी तो कुछ देना सीखें... की पंक्तियों को इन दिनों डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर मोतीलाल कुशवाह धरातल पर उतारने में जुटे हुए हैं। वे पुलिसिंग के साथ साथ इन दिनों अपना गांव अपना विद्यालय मुहिम चला रहे हैं। ताकि साधन विहीन बच्चों को भी अच्छा शैक्षणिक माहौल मिल सके और वे भी अपने पैरों पर खड़े होकर देश के लिए कुछ कर सकें।

दरअसल डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर कुशवाह इन दिनों जिले के साधन विहीन स्कूलों की दशा सुधारने में जुटे हुए हैं। इसके तहत उन्होंने शासकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय ताल का पुरा के भवन की न सिर्फ मरम्मत कराई है। बल्कि उसे आकर्षक स्वरूप देने के साथ साथ उसमें बच्चों के बैठने के लिए फर्नीचर, मैटी, पंखे आदि सामान भी उपलब्ध कराया है। इस विद्यालय के शिक्षक बृजमोहन सिंह भदौरिया बताते हैं कि उनके विद्यालय की पिछले तीन साल से तो पुताई ही नहीं हुई थी। लेकिन अब उनका विद्यालय किसी निजी विद्यालय से कम नजर नहीं आता है। इसी प्रकार से डीएसपी अब शासकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय कटियापुरा भारौली के भवन की मरम्मत करा रहे हैं।

जिले और गांव के अन्य लोग भी अपने गांव के स्कूलों के लें गोदः डीएसपी कुशवाह
डीएसपी कुशवाह का कहना है कि उनके इस अभियान के पीछे मुख्य उद्देश्य सिर्फ यही है कि जो लोग जिस विद्यालय से पढ़ लिखकर अच्छे मुकाम तक पहुंचे हैं उन्हें उस विद्यालय के बारे में भी सोचना चाहिए, ताकि आने वाली पीढ़ी को भी उसका लाभ मिले। वे कहते हैं कि भिंड जिले से कई लोग काफी बड़े पदों और मुकाम (आईएएस/ आईपीएस, एसएएस/ एसपीएस) तक पहुंचे हैं। यदि यह लोग अपने अपने गांव के विद्यालयों की थोड़ी बहुत भी चिंता करते हैं तो बिना किसी सरकारी सहायता के वे काफी अच्छे हो सकते हैं।

