पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रियल हीरो:तालाब के पास रहने की वजह से बन गए कुशल तैराक, बचाई 15 की जान

भिंड31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गौरी सरोवर के पास रहने वाले इरशाद उर्फ भोले किसी के भी तालाब में डूबते ही बचाने के लिए छलांग लगा देते हैं

शहर में गौरी सरोवर के निकट रहने वाले भोले अब किसी पहचान के मोहताज नहीं हैं। भोले ने 15 साल में नदी व तालाब में डूब रहे 15 लोगों की जान बचाई है, जबकि सैकड़ों शव भी निकाले हैं। जब जिले में कहीं भी नदी, तालाब और कुएं भी कोई डूब जाता है, तब इन्हें जरूर याद किया जाता है। दूसरों को बचाने के लिए खुद की जान बचाने वाले भोले दो मिनट तक सांस साधकर गहराई से डूबने वालेे को निकाल लाते हैं। अगर इन्हें गोताखोरी की किट उपलब्ध करा दी जाए तो डूबने वालों को जल्दी निकाला जा सकता है।

यहां बता दें 36 वर्षीय इरशाद खान उर्फ भोले ने अपनी ननिहाल गोहद के बंधा में अपने मामा मुन्ना खां के साथ 10 साल की आयु में तैरना सीख लिया था। इसके बाद अपने पिता शहजाद खां के साथ गौरी के किनारे माधौ गंज हाट में रहने लगे। होश संभालने तक अच्छे तैराक बन गए। इसके बाद जब कभी पता लगता गौरी तालाब में कोई डूब गया तो उसे बचाने के लिए छलांग लगा देते। कभी जिंदा तो कभी लाश निकाल लाते। इस काम को करते- करते भोले की पहचान डूबे हुए को निकालने वाले की बन गई है।

अब तो चंबल व सिंध नदी हो या कोई कुआं जहां भी कोई डूबता है तब भोले को ही बुलाया जाता है। उनका कहना है कि जब किसी व्यक्ति की जान बच जाती है, उसके बाद जो सुकून मिलता है, उसको शब्दों में बयां करना मुश्किल है। उनका कहना है कि उन्हें गोताखोरी के आधुनिक उपकरण मिल जाएं तो डूबते हुए लोगों को बचाने में ज्यादा आसानी होगी।

गौरी सरोवर की गहराई का बखूबी अंदाज
भोले को गौरी सरोवर कहां कितना गहरा है इसका बखूबी अंदाज है। वे बताते हैं बिहारी पार्क के सामने 20 फीट, गऊघाट और गणेश मंदिर के सामने 25 फीट और शनिदेव मंदिर की ओर 40- 50 फीट तक गहराई है। इनका कहना है कि किट हो तो कई डूबने वालों की जान बचाई जा सकती है। कई बार तो जहरीली गैस बनने वाले कुओं से गिरने वाले निकालने के लिए अस्पताल से ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर मंगाना पड़ता है।

नपा से मिलती है 7000 रुपए महीना पगार
दूसरों की जान बचाने के लिए अपनी जान जाेखिम डालने वाले भोले पहले यह कार्य बगैर पैसे के करते थे। तत्कालीन कलेक्टर अखिलेश श्रीवास्तव को जब इनके इस कार्य की जानकारी हुई तो उन्होंने नगर पालिका में मस्टर रोल में इनका नाम दर्ज करा दिया तब से इन्हें 7000 रुपए महीना पगार मिल रही है पर इससे इनके माता- पिता, पत्नी व बच्चों का भरण पोषण ठीक प्रकार से नहीं हो पा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें