सड़क पर ठेलों का कब्जा:पार्किंग न होने से जहां-तहां रखे वाहन, नतीजतन रोज ट्रैफिक जाम से जूझ रहे लोग

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
बंगला बाजार में ठेले वालों का कब्जा

भिंड |हम सपना भले ही एक बड़े शहर का देखते हैं,लेकिन हमारी आदतें हैं कि सुधरने का नाम ही नहीं ले रही हैं। बाजार में जिसकी जहां मर्जी होती है वह अपने वाहन किसी भी दुकान के सामने अपने वाहन पार्क कर देते हैं। इसके अलावा शहर की सड़कों के किनारे जगह-जगह गिट्टी और लाल बालू की दुकानें भी देखने को मिल जाती हैं। इससे सड़क पर अतिक्रमण तो है ही, दुर्घटनाएं भी बहुत ज्यादा हो रही हैं।

बंगला बाजार: बाजार में दुकानों के सामने रखे वाहन
सदर बाजार ट्रैफिक के हिसाब से सबसे व्ययस्तम है। इस बाजार से गोल मार्केट, हनुमान बजरिया, किला गेट, गौरी सरोवर के लिए दिनभर हजारों वाहनों का आना-जाना होता है। इसे बाद भी यहां पर खरीदारी करने के लिए आने वाले लोग अपने वाहनों को दुकानों के सामने रोड पर पार्क कर देते हैं। इस कारण से यहां पर दिनभर ट्रैफिक जाम की समस्या रहती है।

बेटी बचाओ चौराहा: सड़क पर लगे गिट्टी-रेत के डंप
बेटी बचाओ चौराहा अटेर रोड भी शहर की मुख्य सड़कों में से एक हैं। यहां से रोजाना सैकड़ों वाहन अटेर सहित आसपास के ग्रामीण इलाकों के लिए आते-जाते हैं। लेकिन यहां पर दुकानदारों के अलावा स्थानीय लोगों ने बिल्डिंग मटेरियल के डंप लगा रखे हैं। जिससे सड़क पर अतिक्रमण बना हुआ है।

बंगला बाजार: सड़क पर लग रहे हैं ठेले
शहर के बंगला बाजार की रोड पर लंबे समय से ठेलेवालों का अतिक्रमण है। स्थिति यह है कि इन ठेलों के कारण 40 फीट रोड सिकुड़कर 15 फीट की रह गई है। जिससे रोज ट्रैफिक जाम होता है, कभी-कभी तो यह जाम 30 से 45मिनट तक लगा रहता है। लोगों का कहना है कि बाजार में पार्किंग बने तो ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में सुधार हो सकेगा।

