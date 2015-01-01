पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कब मिलेगी गड्‌ढों से मुक्ति:सीवर लाइन बिछाने खोदी सड़कें नहीं कीं ठीक, अब कनेक्शन के नाम पर फिर शुरू कर दी खुदाई

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
  • साढ़े तीन महीने तक शहर के लोगों करना होगा परेशानी का सामना
  • 11 किमी लाइन अभी भी अधूरी, सड़कों पर धूल के गुबार, लोग हो रहे बीमार

अमृत योजना के तहत शहर में बिछाई जा रही सीवर लाइन अब शहरवासियों के लिए सिर दर्द बनती जा रही है। सीवर लाइन बिछाने के लिए खोदी गई शहर की सड़क अभी पूरी तरह से दुरुस्त नहीं हो पाई थी कि अब एक बार फिर होम कनेक्शन के नाम पर सड़कों की खुदाई शुरू हो गई है, जिससे लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

खास बात तो यह है कि यह परेशानी दो-चार-छह दिन की नहीं बल्कि करीब साढ़े तीन महीने ओर लोगों को झेलना होगी। वहीं नगरीय निकाय चुनाव की आचार संहिता में यदि यह कार्य रोका गया तो यह समय सीमा ओर बढ़ जाएगी।

यहां बता दें कि 92 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से प्रथम चरण में शहर के आधे हिस्से में सीवर लाइन बिछाई जा रही है। इस कार्य को चलते हुए करीब ढाई साल का समय बीत चुका है। सीवर लाइन बिछाए जाने के लिए आधे शहर की सड़कें खोदी गई थी। जो कि अब तक पूरी तरह से दुरुस्त नहीं हो पाई है।

वहीं अब होम कनेक्शन के लिए पुनः खुदाई शुरू हो गई है। जबकि लाइन बिछाए जाने के दौरान ही यदि होम कनेक्शन के पाइप छोड़ दिए जाते लोगों की यह परेशानी बच सकती थी। लेकिन जिम्मेदारों की अनदेखी की चलते ऐसा नहीं हो सका। परिणामस्वरुप पिछले ढाई साल से शहर के लोग उबड़ खाबड़ सड़कों पर आवागमन करने को मजबूर है। इसके बाद नप अफसरों को चिंता नहीं है।

13565 घरों में दिया जाएगा कनेक्शन
प्रथम चरण में शहर के 13 हजार 565 घरों को सीवरेज सिस्टम से जोड़ा जाएगा। इसके लिए शहर के हाउसिंग कॉलोनी, शिवाजी नगर सहित अन्य हिस्सों होम कनेक्शन दिए जाने के लिए सड़कों की खुदाई की जा रही है। बताया जा रहा है पिछले दो महीने में अब तक करीब 1100 घरों को सीवरेज सिस्टम से जोड़ा जा चुका है। वहीं 31 मार्च तक नगरपालिका ने सभी 13 हजार 565 घरों को इस सिस्टम से जोड़ने का लक्ष्य लाइन बिछाने वाली कंपनी को दिया है।

परेशानी: ऊबड़ खाबड़ सड़क से दिन भर होता है ट्रैफिक जाम
शहर के लश्कर रोड पर सीवर की मेन लाइन बिछाए जाने के लिए खुदाई की गई। लेकिन लाइन बिछाए जाने के बाद सड़क को समतल नहीं किया गया। परिणाम स्वरुप शास्त्री चौराहा से नगरपालिका तक स्टेट बैंक की ओर वाली सड़क की उबड़ खाबड़ एक पट्टी पर दिनभर जहां ट्रैफिक जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। वहीं धूल के गुबार के कारण लोग दमा, अस्थमा और श्वांस संबंधी रोग के शिकार होते हैं।

लेटलतीफी: 11 किमी लाइन अभी भी अधूरी
आधे शहर को सीवरेज सिस्टम से जोड़े जाने के लिए 96 किलोमीटर में सीवर लाइन बिछाई गई है। लेकिन पिछले ढाई साल में यह लाइन भी पूरी तरह से नहीं बिछ पाई है। स्थिति यह है कि कंपनी ने होम कनेक्शन देना शुरु कर दिया है। जबकि 11 किलोमीटर सीवर लाइन अभी भी अधूरी पड़ी हुई है। शहर के शिवाजी नगर, बीटीआई रोड पर विद्यावती स्कूल के आगे करीब 2 किलोमीटर लाइन बिछाई जाना है। इसके अलावा वार्ड 17, वनखंडेश्वर रोड, हाउसिंग कॉलोनी में भी लाइन अधूरी है। वार्ड 11 विकास नगर में करीब डेढ़ महीने से सड़क खुदी पड़ी है।

मनमानी: पानी की लाइन बिछाने खोदी सड़कें
शहर के आधे हिस्से में सीवर लाइन बिछाने के लिए पक्की सड़कों को बीचों बीच तोड़ दिया गया है। वहीं पानी की लाइन बिछाए जाने के लिए टाटा कंपनी ने पूरे शहर की सड़कों को एक किनारे से तोड़ दिया है, जिससे शहर की ज्यादातर सड़कें खस्ताहाल हो चुकी है। स्थिति यह है कि पानी की लाइन बिछाने वाली कंपनी सड़कें तोड़ने के बाद महीनों तक उन्हें समतल करने की सुध नहीं ले रही है। शहर के वार्ड क्रमांक 2 नबादा बाग, वार्ड क्रमांक 3 वाटर वर्क्स, पुरानी घास मंडी सहित तमाम सड़कों को खोद कर छोड़ दिया है।

खुदी सड़कें ठीक कराएंगे
^सीवर लाइन बिछाने के दौरान होम कनेक्शन नहीं दिए जा सकते। हालांकि होम चेंबर बना दिए थे, फिर भी जो सड़कें होम कनेक्शन के लिए खोदी जा रही हैं, उन्हें तत्काल ठीक कराया जाएगा। साथ ही पानी वालों से भी खोदी गई सड़कों को जल्द दुरुस्त करने के लिए निर्देशित किया जाएगा। सुरेंद्र शर्मा, सीएमओ, भिंड

