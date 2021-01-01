पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस:शिक्षित समाज के लिए बेटियों की शिक्षा सबसे जरूरीः माहौर

भिंड40 मिनट पहले
बेटियों को समाज के लोग पाठ्य सामग्री देते हुए । - Dainik Bhaskar
बेटियों को समाज के लोग पाठ्य सामग्री देते हुए ।
  • गोहद में अभा कोली समाज ने बेटियों का किया सम्मान
  • किताबें-काॅपियां भी बांटी, रौन में भी हुआ कार्यक्रम

बेटी का शिक्षित होना बहुत जरूरी है। एक बेटी शिक्षित होने से परिवार शिक्षित होता है, समाज शिक्षित होता है और अच्छे राष्ट्र का निर्माण होता है। आज बेटियां हर क्षेत्र में अच्छी काम कर रही है। लोकतंत्र हो, प्रशासनिक सेवा हो या पुलिस सेवा। हर क्षेत्र में लड़कियां बेहतर कर रही है।

यह बात रविवार शाम राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस पर गोहद नगर में अखिल भारतीय कोली समाज द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम में प्रदेश सचिव दिनेश कुमार माहोर ने कही।कार्यक्रम के अंत में बेटियों का पूजन करते हुए उन्हें पाठ्य सामग्री दी गई। इस मौके पर वीर सिंह माहौर,सोनू माहोर राकेश, होतम, धर्मेंद्र, ज्ञान सिंह, गणेश,सत्यभान, बंटी, रवि, ब्रजेश, अशोक, प्रवेश, उपेंद्र,जगदीश, गोलू, अमर सिंह, प्रमोद अजय, खेमचंद्र मौजूद रहे।

शिक्षा से ही अज्ञानता का अंधेरा दूर होता है: रजनी

रौन. शिक्षा से अज्ञानता का अंधेरा दूर होता है। शिक्षित होने पर हम अपनी समस्याओं का समाधान निकाल सकते हैं और समाज में अच्छी भूमिका निभा सकते हैं। बालिका शिक्षित होकर दो परिवारों का नाम रोशन करती है।

यह बात महिला बाल विकास अधिकारी रजनी शर्मा ने बालिकाओं से कही। रौन ने निकटवर्ती आगनबाड़ी केंद्र पुराभीमनगर सेक्टर मानगढ़ में महिला बाल विकास अधिकारी रजनी शर्मा द्वारा गत दिवस राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस का आयोजन कराया गया। जिसमें बालिकाओं को सामाजिक व मानसिक रूप से मजबूत बनाने, बालिका शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने, दहेज व बाल विवाह जैसी कुरीतियों को खत्म करने के बारे में विस्तृत जानकारी दी।

उन्होंने कहा कि बालिकाएं शिक्षित होकर अपने पैरों पर खड़े होकर मजबूत बन सकती हैं। दहेज समाज के लिए बुराई है। इसका अंत होना ही चाहिए। इसके साथ ही मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा पंख अभियान की शुरुआत वेबकास्ट के माध्यम से बालिकाओं तक पहुंचाई। महिला बाल विकास अधिकारी ने कहा कि शिक्षा ही जीवन के हर क्षेत्र में काम आती है। शिक्षा जीवन में हर प्रकार के अंधेरे को दूर कर रोशनी ला सकती है। इसलिए मेहनत से पढ़कर हमें अपना लक्ष्य हासिल करना चाहिए। तभी सफलता का मार्ग मिल सकता है।

