पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जरूरतमंद बच्चों को बांटी किताबें:शिक्षा प्राप्त करने का अधिकार देश के हर बच्चे को हैः सिंह

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लक्ष्य संगठन के द्वारा बच्चों को दी गई किताबें ।

बचपन के जोखिमों को पहचान कर उनके निवारण के प्रयास करने होंगे,जोखिम बच्चों से उनका बचपन छीन लेते है।किसी भी स्थिति में बच्चों का विकास प्रभावित न हो। शिक्षा,स्वास्थ्य,सुरक्षा और संस्कार प्राप्त करना प्रत्येक बच्चे का अधिकार है। यह बात बुधवार को अरेले का पुरा गांव में लक्ष्य संगठन द्वारा आयोजित शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य जागरूकता कार्यक्रम में समाजसेवी अतिराज सिंह ने कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि बच्चों के साथ उपेक्षित व्यवहार उनके विकास को प्रभावित करता है। इसी क्रम में सरपंच श्रीराम निवास ने बच्चों सहित ग्रामीणों को गांव को स्वच्छ और हराभरा बनाने की शपथ दिलाई। पूर्व सरपंच सिकंदर लोधी ने कहा कि नशा एक बुरी आदत है। नशे के कारण युवा पीढ़ी गलत संगत में पड़ती जा रही है। घर-परिवार,समाज से रिश्ते-नाते टूट जाते हैं। नशे से शरीर एवं दिमाग दोनों खोखले हो जाते हैं।

कार्यक्रम के अंत में बच्चों को पाठ्य सामग्री का वितरण किया। इस मौके पर राकेश सिंह लोधी, रामसेवक सिंह, राजाराम कुशवाहा, कैलाश सिंह, डॉक्टर हाकिम सिंह ,मुकेश सिंह, रुस्तम सिंह शिक्षक, कोक सिंह, जय सिंह,नरेंद्र सिंह शिक्षक, अवनीश सिंह लावन, दिग्विजय सिंह जमसारा, दीपक सिंह, अंकित सिंह, अजमेर सिंह, सिद्धार्थ सिंह, बेताल सिंह ,नरेश सिंह उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें