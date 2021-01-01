पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिंता:110 ऑटो चालकों का नेत्र परीक्षण, 25 को दृष्टि दोष

भिंड40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस ने शहर के ऑटो व टमटम चालकों का कराया नेत्र परीक्षण
  • ट्रैफिक सप्ताह के तहत पुलिस ने शहर के ऑटो व टमटम चालकों का कराया नेत्र परीक्षण

ट्रैफिक सप्ताह के तहत सोमवार को पुलिस ने शहर के 110 ऑटो व टमटम चालकों का नेत्र परीक्षण कराया, जिसमें से 25 चालक ऐसे थे, जिन्हें निकट अथवा दूर दृष्टि दोष था। इस मौके पर एसपी मनोज कुमार सिंह ने ऑटो व टमटम ड्रायवरों से बातचीत की। साथ ही कहा कि वे यातायात नियमों का पालन करते हुए वाहन चलाएं।

उन्होंने बताया कि जब वे अधिकतम 40 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चलते हैं तो उन्हें पूरी रोड दिखाई देती है। लेकिन जैसे जैसे उनकी रफ्तार बढ़ती जाती है, वैसे वैसे उनका विजन सिकुड़ता जाता है, जिससे उन्हें दाएं बाएं का दिखना कम हो जाता है, जिससे हादसे की संभावना रहती है।

पुलिस लाइन के कम्युनिटी हॉल में आयोजित इस इस कार्यक्रम में जिला अस्पताल के डॉ एके चौधरी, डॉ विनोद उदय, राम सिंह कौशल ने नेत्र परीक्षण किया। इस अवसर पर एसपी ने बताया कि हमारे शरीर में आंखें सबसे महत्वपूर्ण अंग है। आंख में लगने वाली मामूली चोट व्यक्ति को जीवन भर के लिए अंधेरे में डाल सकती है।

उन्होंने सभी ऑटो और टमटम चालकों से कहा कि वे अपने वाहन में फस्ट-एड बाक्स ज़रूर रखें। ताकि किसी को यदि चोट लगती है तो उसके घाव की मलहम पट्टी कर सके। इस मौके पर सीएसपी आनंद राय, ट्रैफिक टीआई रणजीत सिंह सिकरवार, आरआई रजनी गुर्जर सहित पुलिस अधिकारी व जवान मौजूद थे।

