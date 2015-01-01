पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेटी की ससुराल में पिता की मौत:परिजन का आरोप- पीटा गया, पुलिस बोली- अटैक आया

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
  • ससुराल में बेटी को परेशान करने की शिकायत पर पहुंचे थे

जालौन जिले के रेंडर थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत माथवानी गांव में अपनी बेटी की ससुराल गए पिता की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत हो गई। घटना शुक्रवार शनिवार की रात की है। मृतक के परिजन का आरोप है कि बेटी के ससुराल वालों ने उनके साथ मारपीट की, जिस कारण उनकी मौत हुई जबकि रेंडर पुलिस का कहना है कि मौत हार्ट अटैक से हुई है। फिलहाल यूपी पुलिस ने पीएम कराकर मर्ग कायम कर प्रकरण विवेचना में लिया है। वहीं मृतक के परिजन यूपी पुलिस की कार्रवाई से असंतुष्ट हैं।

मेहगांव थाना सीमा में आने वाले पर्रावन निवासी कल्याण सिंह परमार (50) पुत्र राजा सिंह की बेटी पूजा की ससुराल उत्तरप्रदेश के जालौन जिले के माथवानी गांव में है जो रेंढर थाना अंतर्गत आता है। पूजा की शादी करीब 10 साल पहले माथवानी निवासी सुनील सिंह चौहान से हुई है।

कल्याण सिंह को पता चला था कि उनकी बेटी को ससुराल वाले परेशान कर रहे हैं। इस कारण शुक्रवार को कल्याण सिंह अपनी बेटी की ससुराल माथवानी गए थे जहां सुनील के घर पर सामाजिक पंचायत चल रही थी। इसी दौरान रात के समय कल्याण सिंह की मौत हो गई।

सूचना मिलने पर शुक्रवार की आधी रात को पर्रावन गांव से कल्याण सिंह के परिवार के लोग माथवानी रवाना हुए। कल्याण सिंह के परिवार के लोगों का आरोप है कि सुनील और उनके परिवार के लोगों ने उनके साथ लाठी, डंडों और सरियों से मारपीट की, जिस वजह से उनकी मौत हो गई जबकि रेंडर पुलिस इसके विपरीत कहानी बता रही थी। पुलिस का कहना है कि यह सही है कि कल्याण सिंह बेटी के घर सुलह के लिए पंचायत करने आए थे लेकिन उसी दौरान उनकी तबियत बिगड़ने से मौत हो गई।

एक दिन पहले ही अहमदाबाद से आए थे
बताया जा रहा है कि पर्रावन निवासी कल्याण सिंह अहमदाबाद में काम करते थे। वे दो दिन पहले ही गुरुवार को अपने गांव लौटे थे।

बॉडी पर कोई चोट का निशान नहीं मिला
माथवानी गांव में एक व्यक्ति की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत हुई है। वे अपनी बेटी के घर आए हुए थे। अचानक तबियत खराब हुए थी। मारपीट जैसी कोई बात नहीं है। मृतक की बॉडी पर भी किसी प्रकार के चोट के निशान नहीं है।
योगेंद्र पटेल, थाना प्रभारी रेंढर (उ.प्र.)

