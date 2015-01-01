पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गड़बड़ी:2 बीघा रकबे पर 90 क्विंटल बाजरा बेचने आए किसान, अफसरों ने पूछताछ की तो गायब हो गए

भिंड2 घंटे पहले
  • बाजरा खरीद में नहीं रुक रही गड़बड़ी

समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा की खरीदी में गड़बडियां रुक नहीं पा रही है। मंगलवार को नई गल्ला मंडी स्थित खरीद केंद्र पर दो बीघा रकबे पर 90 क्विंटल बाजरा बेचने के लिए एक किसान पहुंचा। लेकिन उसके बाजरा की तौल हो पाती, उससे पहले तहसीलदार प्रमोद गर्ग मौके पर पहुंच गए। जैसे ही उन्होंने उक्त किसान से पूछताछ की तो वह सहित अन्य ऐसे किसान वहां से अपनी ट्रैक्टर व बाजरा से भरी ट्रालियां लेकर गायब हो गए। यह वाक्या दोपहर करीब तीन बजे का है।

दरअसल सेवा सहकारी संस्था दीनपुरा के केंद्र पर मंगलवार को भी कई किसान अपनी बाजरा से भरी ट्रालियां लेकर तौल के इंतजार में खड़े थे। लेकिन दो से तीन दिन इंतजार के बाद भी उनका नंबर नहीं आ पा रहा था। इसके अलावा कुछ 70- 90 क्विंटल तक बाजरा भरे हुए भी ट्रालियां खड़ी हुई थी। इस पर कुछ किसानों को यह बाजरा बिचौलियों का होने का शक हुआ। किसी ने यह शिकायत कलेक्टर डॉ वीरेंद्र सिंह रावत से की।

इस पर कलेक्टर ने तहसीलदार प्रमोद गर्ग को मौके पर भेजकर मामले की जांच के आदेश दिए। जब वे मौके पर पहुंचे अतरसूमा निवासी सुरेश सिंह पुत्र महावीर सिंह तुलाई के लिए ट्राली लिए खड़े हुए थे। उनकी ट्राली में 90 क्विंटल बाजरा था। जब तहसीलदार ने उनका रकबा देखा तो वह मात्र दो बीघा था। इस पर उनसे पूछताछ की गई तो उन्होंने बताया कि इसमें उनके परिवार के अन्य लोगों का भी बाजरा है। लेकिन जब तहसीलदार ने सख्ती दिखाई तो वे वहां से गायब हो गए। उनके साथ इस प्रकार की अन्य ट्राॅलियां भी केंद्र से गायब हो गई।

भाइयों का बाजरा है तो उनका शपथ पत्र जरूरी
इस दौरान चंदूपुरा निवासी राधेश्याम शर्मा, कीरतपुरा निवासी श्याम सिंह राजावत, रामनरेश सिंह, अतरसूमा निवासी कमलकिशोर ने तहसीलदार को बताया कि उनके भाई बाहर रहते हैं। वहीं भाड़ा अधिक होने से हम लोग सभी खातों का बाजरा साथ लाए हैं। लेकिन हमारी तुलाई नहीं हो रही है। इस पर तहसीलदार ने कहा कि यदि भाई के खाते का बाजरा है तो उनका शपथ पत्र जरुरी है।

इस पर कुछ किसानों ने बताया कि उनके भाई बाहर रहते हैं ऐसे में वे शपथ कैसे दे पाएंगे। इस पर तहसीलदार ने कहा कि यदि तुलाई हो भी जाएगी तो पैसा उसी खाते में भेजा जाएगा, जिस खाते का जितना बाजरा है। इसके बाद कुछ किसान अपनी ट्राॅलियां लेकर लौट गए। जबकि शेष प्रशासन की इस शर्त पर तुलाई के लिए राजी हो गए।

