अनदेखी:कोरोना काल में सजा आतिशबाजी बाजार, इस बार आधी दुकानें फिर भी सुरक्षा इंतजाम नहीं

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मेला परिसर में पास पास सजी आतिशबाजी की दुकानें।
  • बाजार में पिछले साल लगी थी 140 दुकानें, इस बार लगी 67, फिर भी बरत रहे लापरवाही
  • दुकानों के बीच पर्याप्त दूरी नहीं रखी, भारी पड़ सकती है लापरवाही

शहर के मेला परिसर में प्रतिवर्ष की भांति इस बार भी आतिशबाजी बाजार सज गया है इन दुकानों में कोरोना और आगजनी से बचाव के लिए भी इंतजाम नहीं किए गए हैं। सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से आतिशबाजी की दुकानों के बीच पर्याप्त दूरी होना चाहिए लेकिन ऐसा भी नजर नहीं आ रहा है केवल एक दुकान छोड़कर दूसरी दुकान लगी हुई है। इस प्रकार से नियमों को ताक पर रख दिया गया है। ऐसे हालातों में जरा सी लापरवाही बड़े हादसे का सबब बन सकती है। पुलिस और प्रशासन भी इस ओर आंखें मूंदे हुए हैं।

यहां बता दें पिछले साल आतिशबाजी की 140 दुकानें लगी थी इस बार अब तक 67 दुकानें लग गई हैं। प्रशासन की ओर से आतिशबाजी बनाने या बेचने के लिए लाइसेंस दिया जाता है। त्योहार के समय आतिशबाजी बेचने के लिए जारी किए जाने वाले लाइसेंस अस्थायी होते हैं। जिनकी अवधि चार से पांच दिन तक ही रहती है। अस्थायी लाइसेंस के बावजूद लाइसेंसधारक कहीं पर भी आतिशबाजी की बिक्री नहीं कर सकता। लाइसेंसधारक को सुरक्षा मानकों का भी पालन करना जरूरी होता है। आतिशबाजी कारोबार के लिए दुकान पर अग्निशमन यंत्र, रेत से भरी बाल्टियां, पानी की उपलब्धता अनिवार्य रूप से होना चाहिए। बावजूद इसके इन नियमों को ताक पर रखकर लोग अवैध तरीके से आतिशबाजी बेच रहे हैं। इन्हें कोई रोकने टोकने वाला नहीं है। इन दुकानों पर मामूली आवाज वाले पटाखों से लेकर तेज धमाके वाले बम तक बिक रहे हैं। बारूद के ढेर पर दीपावली का अवैध बाजार सजा है, जिसमें एक चिंगारी कभी भी बड़े हादसे का सबब बन सकती है।

दो गज की दूरी जरूरी पर नहीं हो रहा पालन: कोरोना संक्रमण काल में लोगों के बीच दो गज की दूरी और मास्क लगाना जरूरी है। लेकिन इन सबका पालन न दुकानदार और न ग्राहक कोई भी नहीं कर पा रहा है। पूर्व सालों में आतिशबाजी की दुकान लगाने वाले अग्निशमन यंत्र, डस्टबिन, साफ सफाई के नियमों का पालन तक नहीं कर पाते थे वह दुकानदार अब कैसे सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग सहित अन्य नियमों का पालन कैसे करा पाएंगे। आतिशबाजी बाजार में सुरक्षित कारोबार तभी संभव है जब नियमों का सख्ती से पालन कराया जाए। इसके लिए कार्यपालक मजिस्ट्रेट और पुलिस बल की बाजार खुलने से लेकर बंद होने तकतैनाती जरूरी है।

जारी नहीं हुए लाइसेंस, गाइड लाइन भी नहीं बनी
आतिशबाजी बाजार के लिए अभी दुकानदारों को लाइसेंस जारी नहीं किए गए हैं। जबकि दुकानों के लिए कारोबारी आवेदन कर चुके हैं। अब तक इस बाजार के लिए गाइड लाइन भी जारी नहीं की गई है। मेला परिसर में आतिशबाजी की दुकानें दशहरा के पहले से ही लगी हुई है। लेकिन अब तक सुरक्षा के लिए इंतजाम नहीं किए गए हैं। हाेना यह चाहिए कि ऐसे ग्राहक जो मास्क लगाकर नहीं आएं उन्हें आतिशबाजी न बेची जाए पर यहां दुकानदार ही मास्क लगाए हुए नजर नहीं आ रहे हैं। आतिशबाजी खरीदने के लिए बड़ों के साथ बच्चे भी पहुंच रहे हैं ऐसे इस प्रकार की लापरवाही सब पर भारी पड़ सकती है।

कार्रवाई की जाएगी
आतिशबाजी बाजार में सुरक्षा के इंतजाम हर किसी को करना होंगे। इसके साथ ही जारी गाइड लाइन का पालन भी करना होगा। इसके लिए आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जा रही है।
उदय सिंह सिकरवार, एसडीएम, भिंड

