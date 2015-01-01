पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पहाड़ों पर हो रही बर्फबारी का असर:सीजन में पहली बार रात का पारा 6 डिग्री पर, कांपे लोग

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्थान: लश्कर रोड। समय: रात11 बजे
  • कंपकंपाने वाली सर्दी की वजह से शाम होते ही सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा

पहाड़ी क्षेत्र में हो रही बर्फबारी से अंचल में ठंड का असर बढ़ गया है। इस सर्दी के सीजन में पहली बार न्यूनतम पारा 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया, जिसने लोगों को कंपकंपा दिया। शाम होते ही शहर की सड़कों पर सन्नाटे की स्थिति निर्मित हो गई। ठंड से राहत पाने के लिए लोगों को हीटर और अलाव का सहारा लेना पड़ा।

बुधवार की सुबह की शुरुआत साफ आसमान से हुई। सुबह करीब 11 बजे हल्की धूप खिलना शुरु हुई। लेकिन सुबह से ही उत्तर पश्चिमी हवाओं ने लोगों को कंपकंपी का अहसास कराया। स्थिति यह रही कि मंगलवार की तुलना बुधवार को अधिकतम पारा में एक डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट के साथ 22 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर दर्ज किया गया। वहीं न्यूनतम पारा 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट के साथ 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया।

वहीं आने वाले तीन से चार दिनों में ठंड का असर इसी प्रकार रहेगा। वहीं अचानक सर्दी बढ़ने की वजह से लोगों की कंपकंपी छूट गई। मंगलवार की शाम से ही लोग सर्दी से राहत पाने के लिए जहां गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटे हुए नजर आए। वहीं सड़क किनारे लोग अलाव के सहारे बैठे हुए नजर आए। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार इस बार ठंड अपना पिछला रिकाॅर्ड तोड़ सकती है।

बीते तीन सालों में सबसे ठंडा रहा 16 दिसंबर
पिछले तीन सालों का रिकार्ड देखा जाए तो इस साल का 16 दिसंबर सबसे ज्यादा ठंडा रहा। पिछले वर्ष 2019 में आज के दिन अधिकतम पारा 22 और न्यूनतम 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर था। जबकि वर्ष 2018 में अधिकतम 20 और न्यूनतम 09 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

नपा ने नहीं जलाए अलाव, ठिठुर रहे मूक पशु
पिछले दिनों से लगातार बढ़ रही सर्दी मंगलवार को कंपकंपाने वाली स्थिति में पहुंच गई। बावजूद इसके नगरपालिका ने अब तक शहर के प्रमुख चौराहों पर अलाव नहीं जलाएं हैं, जिससे न सिर्फ खुले आसमान के नीचे रात बिताने वाले लोगों के लिए यह ठंड जानलेवा हो गई है। वहीं मूक पशु भी ठंड की वजह से बेहाल हो रहे हैं।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू- सीके उपाध्याय वरिष्ठ मौसम वैज्ञानिक
रिकॉर्ड तोड़ सकती है ठंड
पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर के चलते उत्तर भारत के पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी जारी है। पहाड़ी इलाकों में बर्फ गिरने से ठंडी हवा चल पड़ी है। इस ठंडी हवा ने पूरे उत्तर भारत को प्रभावित करना शुरू कर दिया है। उत्तर से चल रही बर्फीली हवा का असर शहर में भी देखने को मिल रहा है। यही कारण है कि दो दिन पहले जहां ठंड का नाम नहीं था वहां अब लोग ठिठुरते नजर आ रहे हैं। इस बार ठंड अपने पुराने रिकॉर्ड तोड़ सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें