  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Gwalior
  Bhind
  • For The First Time, The Police Will Boil Down The Chilli Bomb, Stun Gun Will Be Given Current; Webcasting Is Also More On The Booth

निष्पक्ष मतदान की कवायद:पहली बार उपद्रव रोकने पुलिस फोड़ेगी मिर्ची बम, स्टन गन से दिया जाएगा करंट; वेबकास्टिंग भी ज्यादा बूथ पर

भिंड43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ग्रामीणों को विश्वास पर्ची बांटते पुलिसकर्मी।
  • भिंड-मुरैना की सात सीटों के लिए खास रणनीति, दंगानिराेधी हथियाराें का प्रयाेग हाेगा
  • 989 संवेदनशील मतदान केंद्र चिह्नित किए

(अबनीश श्रीवास्तव) ग्वालियर- चंबल संभाग में शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव कराना हमेशा से ही प्रशासन के लिए चुनौतीपूर्ण रहा है। इस बार संभावित हिंसा को लेकर पुलिस ने विशेष कार्ययोजना तैयार की है। पहली बार पुलिस उपद्रवियों पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए दंगा निरोधी हथियारों का उपयोग करेगी। उपद्रव करने वालों पर पुलिस न सिर्फ मिर्ची बम फोड़ेगी। बल्कि स्टन गन से बिजली का करंट भी दिया जाएगा। पुलिस काे इसकी ट्रेनिंग दी जा रही है।

आमतौर पर पांच प्रतिशत पोलिंग बूथ पर वेबकास्टिंग कराई जाती है। लेकिन इस उपचुनाव में सात सीटों पर 15 प्रतिशत बूथ पर वेबकास्टिंग कराई जाएगी। इनमें भिंड जिले की मेहगांव और गाेहद व मुरैना जिले की मुरैना, दिमनी, सुमावली, अंबाह और जाैरा सीट शामिल हैं। अंचल में चुनाव के दौरान हिंसा रोकने के लिए प्रशासन पहले संवेदनशील केंद्रों को चिह्नित करता है। फिर यहां केंद्रीय बल के जवानों को तैनात किया जाता हैं। इसके अलावा फ्लाइंग पार्टियां अलग से तैयार की जाती है। लेकिन इस बार रणनीति अलग है।

भिंड में फायरिंग रोकने कारतूस पर की क्यूआर कोडिंग

  • मेहगांव-गोहद में सभी लाइसेंसी हथियार थानों में जमा करा लिए हैं। लाइसेंस धारकों से उनके राउंड मंगाकर उन पर क्यूआर कोड भी डाल दिए हैं। ताकि फायरिंग होने पर खाली खोखा मिलते ही पुलिस संबंधित को पकड़ सके।
  • अधिकारी मतदान केंद्र के आसपास निवास करने रहने वाले महिला, पुरुष और बच्चों को विश्वास पर्ची (स्वयं और अन्य पुलिस अधिकारियों के मोबाइल नंबर) दे रहे हैं। ताकि केंद्र पर कोई घटना घटे तो सूचना मिल जाए।

उपद्रव राेकने दंगाराेधी हथियाराें का भी उपयाेग हाेगा
चुनाव में हिंसा रोकने के लिए मैं और कलेक्टर साहब सभी मतदान केंद्रों का निरीक्षण कर रहे हैं। साथ ही मतदान केंद्र के आसपास निवास करने वाले लोगों को विश्वास पर्ची दे रहे हैं। उपद्रव रोकने के लिए दंगा निरोधी हथियारों का भी उपयोग किया जाएगा।'
- मनोज कुमार सिंह, एसपी, भिंड

