उपचुनाव के नतीजे आज:चार पहिया एवं भारी वाहनों को आज लश्कर रोड पर एंट्री नहीं मिलेगी, मतगणना देखने आने वालों के लिए 3 पार्किंग बनाईं

भिंड2 दिन पहले
सामान्य प्रेक्षक को मतगणना की जानकारी देते एसपी, साथ में कलेक्टर।
  • सुबह आठ बजे से मेहगांव और गोहद के 2.82 लाख वोटाें की गिनती हाेगी, देर रात तक आएंगे परिणाम
  • 113 अतिरिक्त मतदान केंद्र बने, इसलिए दोनों विस में बढ़ जाएंगे 4-4 राउंड
  • डाक मतों की गिनती शुरू होने के 30 मिनट बाद ईवीएम से शुरू होगी गणना

जिले की दो विधानसभा सीटों पर हो रहे उपचुनाव को लेकर शासकीय उत्कृष्ट उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय क्रमांक एक में बनाए गए मतगणना स्थल पर आज 10 नवंबर, मंगलवार की सुबह 8 बजे से मेहगांव और गोहद के दो लाख 82 हजार 39 मतों की गिनती शुरू होगी। इस बार डाक मत पत्रों की गिनती शुरू होने के ठीक 30 मिनट बाद 8.30 बजे ईवीएम से डाले गए मतों की गिनती शुरू हो जाएगी।

कोविड-19 काल में हुए इस उपचुनाव में 113 मतदान केंद्र बढ़ जाने के कारण मेहगांव और गोहद 4-4 राउंड बढ़ जाएंगे। इस वजह से सटीक परिणाम आने में देर रात हो सकती है। मतगणना को लेकर शहर की यातायात वयवस्था में बदलाव किया गया है। लश्कर रोड पर चार पहिया और भारी वाहनों पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है, जबकि मतगणना कर्मचारी और मतगणना देखने आने वालों के लिए 4 पार्किंग भी बनाई गईं हैं।

यहां बता दें कि प्रदेश की 28 सीटों पर हो रहे उपचुनाव में भिंड जिले की मेहगांव और गोहद सीट भी शामिल है। 3 नवंबर को इन दोनों सीटों शांतिपूर्ण मतदान संपन्न हुआ। निर्वाचन आयोग के तय कार्यक्रम के अनुसार आज मंगलवार की सुबह 8 बजे से मतों की गणना होना है। मतगणना को लेकर सोमवार की सुबह जहां आयोग की ओर से आए सामान्य प्रेक्षक श्रीकांत शास्त्री और मृत्युंजय कुमार वर्णवाल ने भी मतगणना स्थल पर व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। इसके बाद शाम को चंबल संभागायुक्त आरके मिश्रा और आईजी मनोज कुमार शर्मा भी मतगणना स्थल का निरीक्षण करने आए। इस अवसर पर कलेक्टर डॉ वीरेंद्र सिंह रावत, एसपी मनोज कुमार सिंह, एडीएम एके चांदिल, एएसपी संजीव कंचन भी मौजूद रहे।

पोलिंग एजेंट को नंबर दो स्कूल के गेट से मिलेगा प्रवेश: मतगणना को लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने सभी तैयारियां पूर्ण कर ली है। साथ ही मतगणना में लगने वाले अधिकारी, कर्मचारी, पोलिंग एजेंट के लोगों और मीडिया सभी के लिए मतगणना स्थल पर प्रवेश के लिए अलग-अलग गेट की व्यवस्था की गई है। आदेश के अनुसार पोलिंग एजेंट को शासकीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय क्रमांक दो के गेट से प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। जबकि अधिकारी कर्मचारी, मीडिया के लोग शासकीय उत्कृष्ट उमावि क्रमांक एक के गेट से प्रवेश करेंगे।

मोबाइल फोन, तम्बाकू, बीड़ी, सिगरेट प्रतिबंधित
सामान्य प्रेक्षक श्रीकांत शास्त्री एवं मृत्युंजय कुमार वर्णवाल ने कहा कि मतगणना स्थल पर हर व्यक्ति की जांच की जाए और जिन वस्तुओं को मतगणना स्थल पर लाना प्रतिबंधित है वह वस्तुएं मतगणना स्थल पर न आएं। आयोग के निर्देशानुसार मोबाइल प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। कोई भी मतगणना कर्मी मोबाइल लेकर नहीं आएगा। मतगणना अमला सुबह 6 बजे अनिवार्यतः मतगणना परिसर में प्रवेश कर लें। मतगणना परिसर में मोबाइल फोन, तंबाकू, बीड़ी, सिगरेट, माचिस प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।

400 कर्मचारी, 500 से ज्यादा लगेंगे पुलिस जवान
मंगलवार की सुबह 8 बजे से मेहगांव और गोहद विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए होने वाली मतगणना में 400 से ज्यादा अधिकारी कर्मचारी लगेंगे। वहीं इस दौरान सुरक्षा व्यवस्था में 500 से ज्यादा पुलिस अधिकारी कर्मचारी मतगणना स्थल और उसके आसपास तैनात रहेंगे। कोविड-19 को देखते हुए इस बार एक हॉल में 7 टेबल बिछाई गई है। यानि एक विधानसभा की दो हॉल में गिनती होगी। इसके अलावा डाक मतपत्र के लिए तीसरे हॉल में अलग से 4 टेबल लगाई गई हैं।

नक्शे से समझें कहां पार्किंग, कहां ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट
मेहगांव और विधानसभा चुनाव की मतगणना को लेकर मंगलवार को चार पहिया एवं भारी वाहनों को आज शहर में एंट्री नहीं मिलेगी। वहीं मतगणना सुनने या देखने के लिए बाहर से आने वाले लोगों के वाहनों के लिए भी चार अलग से पार्किंग बनाई गई है। यातायात पुलिस के अनुसार 10 नवंबर को शहर में यातायात सुचारू रूप से संचालित किए जाने के लिए सुबह आठ बजे से चार पहिया एवं भारी वाहनों के प्रवेश पर रोक लगाई गई है।

इन वाहनों को सुभाष तिराहा और इंदिरा गांधी चौराहा से बायपास के लिए डायवर्ट किया जाएगा। साथ ही शास्त्री चौराहा से डाक्टर्स लेन तक लश्कर रोड की एक पट्टी (शासकीय उत्कृष्ट उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय क्रमांक एक की ओर) को भी बंद किया जाएगा। वहीं मतगणना कार्य में लगने वाले कर्मचारियों के वाहनों के लिए जैन महाविद्यालय में पार्किंग बनाई गई है। इसके अलावा मतगणना में आने वाले आमजन के वाहनों के लिए तीन अन्य पार्किंग बनाई गई है। बताया जा रहा कि इटावा की ओर से आने वाले वाहनों के लिए शहर के पुरानी गल्ला मंडी मैदान, अटेर की ओर से आने वाले वाहनों के लिए पुराना रेलवे स्टेशन परिसर, ग्वालियर की ओर से आने वाले वाहनों के लिए जिला परिवहन अधिकारी कार्यालय परिसर में पार्किंग बनाई गई है।

