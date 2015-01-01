पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:सड़कों पर मवेशियों का जमावड़ा,नपा नहीं दे रही ध्यान

भिंड2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इन दिनों शहर के प्रमुख मार्गों पर आवारा मवेशियों का जमावड़ा रहता है। झुंड के रूप में बैठे रहने से कई बार दुर्घटना हो जाती है। नगर पालिका माह में दो-चार मवेशियों को पकड़ने की कार्रवाई कर जिम्मेदारी की इतिश्री कर लेती है। शिकायत होने पर हमेशा पशुपालकों पर कार्रवाई करने की बात कहकर मामला खत्म कर देते हैं।

शहर में किसी भी मार्ग से गुजरो आपको मवेशियों का झुंड हर जगह पर देखने को मिलेगा। शाम के समय यह मुख्य मार्गों के चौराहों बैठे रहते हैं। आवारा पशुओं के आपस में लड़ने के कारण भी कई बार वाहन चालक इनकी चपेट में आ जाते हैं। ऐसे में यदि हादसे से बचना है तो वाहन चालक व राहगीर नपा के भरोसे ना रहे।

उन्हें खुद ही संभलकर चलना होगा। नगर पालिका की लापरवाही के कारण लोग आवारा मवेशियों से परेशान हो रहे हैं। शहर में बंगला बाजार, गोल मार्केट, जिला अस्पताल के पास, डॉक्टर लेन, परेड चौराहे, इटावा रोड, माधौगंज हाट, हलवाई खाना, गीता भवन गली, गर्ल्स स्कूल,ग्वालियर रोड, अटेर रोड, लहार चौराहा सहित अन्य जगह मवेशियों का झुंड देखा जा सकता है। नपा अधिकारी और कर्मचारियों की लापरवाही की वजह से कभी कोई बड़ी दुर्घटना हो सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो दिन बाद फिर घटे एक्टिव केस, 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों से ज्यादा ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें