अव्यवस्था:गौरी सरोवर किनारे की सड़क अवैध मीट मंडी बनी, गंदगी से लोग परेशान

भिंड2 घंटे पहले
शहर के गौरी सरोवर के किनारे सड़क पर लगी मीट मंडी। यहां इस मंडी के कारण आसपास बदबू फैलती रहती है। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • दिनभर इसी तरह बिकती है मीट, बदबू फैलने से लोगों को होती है दिक्कत

शहर के ऐतिहासिक गौरी सरोवर को जहां एक ओर धार्मिक पर्यटन स्थल घोषित करने की मांग की जा रही है वहीं दूसरी ओर इसके निकट सड़क पर मीट मंडी का कारोबार धड़ल्ले से चल रहा है। कारोबारियों ने यहां अवैध रूप से सड़क पर अतिक्रमण करते हुए अपनी दुकानें शुरू कर दी हैं। इन्हीं पर मांस, मछली, मुर्गे काटने और बेचने की प्रकिया चल रही है। इस कारण से यहां से आवागमन वाले राहगीर गंदगी और बदबू से परेशान हो रहे हैं।

यहां बता दें लगभग चालीस साल पहले नगर पालिका ने गौरी सरोवर के किनारे मीट मार्केट के लिए बाउंड्रीवाल कराकर इसमें 15-20 पक्की दुकानों का निर्माण कराया था। लेकिन समय के साथ मार्केट में व्यापारी बढ़े तो मार्केट में जगह कम पड़ने लगी। तब कारोबारियों ने सरोवर किनारे रोड पर दुकानें लगाना शुरू कर दिया। हालांकि नगर पालिका के अमले द्वारा कई बार इनका अतिक्रमण हटवाकर हद में रहने की हिदायत दी गई लेकिन कारोबारियों द्वारा सड़क किनारे दुकानें लगाना बंद नहीं किया जा रहा है। हालात यह हैं मंडी के परकोटे में कम सड़क पर अधिक दुकानें लग रही हैं। लोग लंबे समय से इस मंडी को हटवाने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

ऐतिहासिक और धार्मिक महत्व का है गौरी सरोवर और उसके आसपास का क्षेत्र
गौरी सरोवर के किनारे जहां एक ओर शिव मंदिरों की लंबी शृंखला है, वहीं गणेश मंदिर, काली माता मंदिर, अहिंसा पार्क है। इस कारण इस क्षेत्र में प्रतिदिन बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालुजन का आवागमन होता है। इन सभी को मीट मंडी होकर ही आना जाना पड़ रहा है। इससे अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि मंदिरों की ओर जाने वालों को मीट कटता और बिकता हुआ दिखाई दे जाए, उनके दिमागी संतुलन किस प्रकार से गड़बड़ाता होगा।

मीट मंडी कारोबारी गंदगी फेंककर सरोवर और आसपास के क्षेत्र को कर रहे दूषित
मीट मंडी कारोबारी दिनभर व्यापार करने के बाद शाम के समय दुकान से निकलने वाले कचरे को सरोवर और इसके किनारे फेंक देते हैं। इस कारण से सराेवर का पानी दूषित हो रहा है। सरोवर के किनारे गंदगी अपने मुंह में लेकर आवारा पशु आसपास के रहवासी इलाकों में पहुंच रहे हैं। इस कारण वार्डवासियों को भी परेशानी का सामना करने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। नगर पालिका अधिकारी चाहें तो इस मंडी को यहां से हटवा सकते हैं लेकिन उनकी रुचि ही नहीं है।

कई साल से उठ रही मीट मंडी हटाने की मांग
श्रद्धालुगण और समाजसेवियों द्वारा कई साल से मीट मंडी हटवाए जाने की मांग की जा रही है लेकिन यह अब तक पूरी नहीं हो सकी है। शिवरात्रि पर्व तो हर वर्ष यहां से मंडी अन्य शिफ्ट कराने की मांग उठती है इसके बाद भी अब तक इसके लिए कोई स्थान तय नहीं किया जा सका है। इस कारण नागरिकों में रोष व्याप्त है। लोगों का कहना है कि इस समस्या का शीघ्र समाधान कराया जाना चाहिए।

यह हैं जिम्मेदार
नगर पालिका: शहर के व्यवस्थापन में नगरीय निकाय की महती जिम्मेदारी होती है। किसी कारोबार विशेष के लिए जगह निर्धारण किए जाने में तो जनमानस की भावनाओं का भी ख्याल रखना होता है। हालांकि मीट मंडी के लिए नगर पालिका द्वारा शहर में सैनिक कल्याण कार्यालय के पीछे की ओर जगह चिह्नित की थी लेकिन इसके आसपास रहने वाले लोगों द्वारा विरोध दर्ज कराने पर भी मीट मंडी वहां शिफ्ट नहीं की। वर्तमान में परिस्थितियों में नगर पालिका को मीट मंडी शिफ्ट करने के लिए जल्द जगह चिह्नित करनी चाहिए।

मीट मंडी को शहर में किसी अन्य स्थान पर शिफ्ट करने के लिए जगह देखी जा रही है। उचित जगह मिलने पर मंडी का शिफ्ट कराया जाएगा लेकिन इसके पहले सड़क पर कारोबार करने वालों को जरूर मंडी परिसर में ही रहने की हिदायत दी जाएगी। अगर इनके द्वारा मनमानी की जाती रही तो कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
सुरेंद्र शर्मा, सीएमओ, नपा भिंड

