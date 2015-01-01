पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चार घरों में चोरों का धावा:घी-आटा भी ले गए; ग्राम गेंथरी में चार घरों से 4 लाख का माल और नगदी ले गए चोर

भिंड2 दिन पहले
मौके से चोरों के फिंगर प्रिंट उठाती एक्सपर्ट की टीम।

आलमपुर कस्बे से चार किमी की दूरी पर स्थित ग्राम गेंथरी में साेमवार-मंगलवार की दरम्यानी रात चोरों ने चार घरों को निशाना बनाया और करीब 4 लाख का माल एवं नगदी चुरा ले गए है। मकान मालिकों को चोरी का पता सुबह जागने पर चला। इसकी शिकायत थाने में दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस जांच पड़ताल कर चोरों का सुराग लगा रही है।

जानकारी के अनुसार आलमपुर के पास स्थित ग्राम गेंथरी में गंभीर सिंह कौरव अपने परिजन सहित रात में खाना खाकर सो गए। सर्दी का मौसम होने के कारण सभी लोग अंदर के कमरों में सो रहे थे इसी दौरान रात 2 बजे के आसपास चोर इनके घर में दबे पांव घुसे और कमरे का ताला तोड़कर अलमारी में रखे एक लाख रुपए, सोने का मंगलसूत्र, चांदी की तोड़ियां, बिछिया और महंगी साड़ियां चुरा लेगए। बताया जाता है कि पूरे सामान की कीमत लगभग डेढ़ लाख के आसपास होगी।

इसके बाद चोर राजेंद्र सिंह कौरव के घर में घुसे जहां सब लोग सो रहे थे। इनके घर से 16 हजार रुपए नगद व कुछ अन्य सामान चोरी होना बताया गया है। इस वारदात के बाद चोर पड़ोस में ही रहने वाले रामनारायण जोशी के घर में घुसे जहां से एक किलो घी, 50 किलो आटा, 30 किलो सरसों सहित कुछ अन्य सामान चोरी कर ले गए। इसके बाद चोरों ने एक और वारदात को अंजाम दिया। जिसमें वे पड़ोस में रहने वाले मृगेन्द्र सिंह कौरव के घर में दवे पांव घुस गए। यहां सभी लोग सो रहे थे।

इस दौरान चोरों ने मृगेन्द्र के घर से 10 महंगी साड़ियां, 80 हजार रुपए कीमत के गहने, 30 हजार रुपए नगद और एक किलो घी चुराया। चोरी की वारदात का पता इन सभी परिवाराें को सुबह जागने के बाद पता चला। जब उन्होंने अपने घरों में बिखरा हुआ सामान देखा तो खोजबीन की। लोगों का कहना है कि है कि यह वारदात एक ही चोर गिरोह ने की। सुबह सभी पीड़ित आलमपुर थाने पहुंचे और चोरी के संबंध में रिपोर्ट लिखाई। पुलिस ने अज्ञात चोरों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है।

चोरों का सुराग लगा रहे हैं
गेंथरी गांव में एक ही रात में चार घरों में चोरिया हुई हैं। ऐसा लगता है कि यह एक ही चोर गिरोह का कारनामा है। चोरों पर मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।
कमलकांत दुबे, थाना प्रभारी, आलमपुर

