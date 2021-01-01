पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:देरी से पहुंचे गोरमी टीआई, आईजी ने मांगा स्पष्टीकरण

भिंड13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चंबल आईजी ने की अपराधों की समीक्षा

शुक्रवार को चंबल आईजी मनोज शर्मा ने पुलिस कंट्रोल रुम में जिले के अपराधों की समीक्षा की। बैठक में गोरमी टीआई मनोज राजपूत देरी से पहुंचे, जिस पर उन्होंने नाराजगी जताई। साथ ही उनसे स्पष्टीकरण लेने के लिए एसपी मनोज कुमार सिंह को निर्देश दिए। बैठक में जिले के सभी एसडीओपी और थाना प्रभारी मौजूद रहे।

दरअसल चंबल आईजी शुक्रवार की दोपहर एक बजे क्राइम मीटिंग लेने आए थे। जबकि गोरमी थाना प्रभारी करीब 30 मिनट देरी से पहुंचे, इस पर आईजी ने नाराजगी जताई। बताया जा रहा है कि गोरमी टीआई मनोज राजपूत बैठक में स्वयं न आकर उन्होंने अपने थाना से सब इंस्पेक्टर को भेजा था। वहीं देहात थाना में काफी अपराध लंबित होने पर भी आईजी शर्मा ने थाना प्रभारी को डांट लगाई।

इसी प्रकार से मुस्कान अभियान में जिन थानों में अच्छा काम हुआ है उन्हें पुरस्कृत किए जाने के लिए एसपी को निर्देश दिए। करीब पांच घंटे चली इस बैठक में आईजी ने थानावार समीक्षा की। उन्होंने महिलाओं और बच्चों के मामले में तत्परता से कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए। साथ ही अवैध शराब के मामले में कार्रवाई बढ़ाने के आदेश दिए। आईजी ने साफ कहा कि किसी भी थाना क्षेत्र में अवैध शराब का कारोबार नहीं होना चाहिए।

यदि शिकायत मिली तो संबंधित पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। आईजी ने ऑपरेशन मुस्कान में जिन थानों में कम कार्रवाई हुई है, उन्हें कार्रवाई बढ़ाने के लिए कहा। इस अवसर पर भिंड सीएसपी आनंद राय, हेडक्वार्टर डीएसपी मोतीलाल कुशवाह, गोहद एसडीओपी नरेंद्र सोलंकी, लहार एसडीओपी अवनीश बंसल सहित जिलेभर के एसडीओपी और थाना प्रभारी मौजूद रहे।

