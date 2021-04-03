पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ताल वाले हनुमान जी:यहां मन्नत पूरी होने पर पीतल के घंटे चढ़ाते हैं भक्त

रिंकू कटारे| गोहद2 घंटे पहले
  • गोहद क्षेत्र के तुकेड़ा गांव में है 500 साल से अधिक पुराना हनुमान मंदिर

गोहद क्षेत्र के तुकेड़ा गांव में मौजूद ताल वाले हनुमान मंदिर में दिनों दिन पीतल की धातु से बने भारी घंटों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। जो भी हनुमान के दरबार पर आकर अर्जी लगाता है, उसकी मनोकामना पूर्ण होने पर एक भारी घंटा जरूर चढ़ाता है। इस तरह मंदिर में घंटों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है।

गौरतलब है कि गोहद सहित जिलेभर में इस सिद्ध स्थान की बड़ी मान्यता है कि यहां के दरबार में आकर अगर कोई सच्चे मन से अपनी अर्जी लगाता है तो उसकी मुराद जरूर पूरी होती है। मनोकामना पूरी होने पर श्रद्घालु परिवार सहित मंदिर में आकर हनुमान के दरबार में घंटे लटकाते हैं। ऐसे पीतल से बने भारी घंटों की संख्या में हजारों तक पहुंच गई है जिसमें से कुछ घंटे मंदिर परिसर में लटके हुए हैं, वहीं अधिकांश घंटों को मंदिर प्रबंधन ने सुरक्षित कमरों में रखा दिया है।

75 वर्षीय तुकेड़ा निवासी डोंगर सिंह तोमर बताते हैं कि मनोकामना पूरी होने पर मंदिर में पीतल के घंटे चढ़ाने की प्रथा कई वर्ष से चली आ रही है। खास बात यह है कि मंदिर में जो भी घंटा श्रद्घालुओं के द्वारा चढ़ाया गया है। 50 से एक क्विंटल के आसपास होता है। मंदिर की मान्यता के अनुसार भक्तों के द्वारा चढ़ाए गए घंटों को गिना नहीं गया है। लेकिन एक अनुमान अभी तक हजारों घंटे हनुमान के दरबार में भक्तों के द्वारा चढ़ाए जा चुके हैं।

सेना में भर्ती होने पर युवा चढ़ाते हैं घंटे: तुकेड़ा निवासी फूल सिंह बताते हैं कि गांव के किसी युवा की नौकरी भारतीय सेना, जल सेना, वायु सेना, सीआरपीएफ, पुलिस सहित किसी फोर्स में लगती है तो वह युवा अपने परिवार सहित मंदिर में अपनी मनोकामना के आधार पर 50 से एक क्विंटल वजन का घंटा चढ़ाता है। पिछले 10 से 15 साल में गांव के 150 युवा भारतीय सेना और पुलिस में हुए हैं।

500 साल से अधिक पुराना है मंदिर का इतिहास
ग्रामीण प्रमोद सिंह तोमर, संतराम सिंह तोमर, शंभू सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि ताल वाले हनुमान मंदिर का इतिहास काफी पुराना है। हम लोगों ने अपने बुजुर्गों से सुना है कि यह मंदिर 500 साल से भी अधिक प्राचीन है। ऐसा बताया जाता है कि पुराने समय में जब किसी के यहां पुत्र रत्न की प्राप्ति होती थी तो परिवार की ओर से घंटा बांधे जाने की परंपरा प्रारंभ हुई। मंदिर की देखरेख गांव के ग्रामीणों द्वारा की जाती है। खास बात यह है कि श्रद्घालुओं द्वारा चढ़ाए गए पीतल के घंटे कभी चोरी नहीं हुए हैं।

