पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Bhind
  • Hospital Closed At Night, Delivery Delivered To Private Doctor's Door, Newborn Died Due To Getting Stuck In Placenta

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही का सिस्टम:रात को अस्पताल बंद, निजी डॉक्टर के दरवाजे पर हो गया प्रसव, गर्भनाल में फंसने से नवजात की मौत

भिंड22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती जच्चा अर्चना परिहार। साथ में उसके परिजन। - Dainik Bhaskar
जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती जच्चा अर्चना परिहार। साथ में उसके परिजन।
  • मिहाेना स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर 5 से ज्यादा स्टाफ, सभी थे गायब, गेट खटखटाने पर भी नहीं सुना

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की लापरवाही की वजह से एक नन्ही जिंदगी ने जन्म लेने से पहले ही दम तोड़ दिया। प्रसव पीड़ा से तड़प रही एक प्रसूता को अस्पताल पहुंचाने के लिए जब परिजन ने 108 एंबुलेंस को फोन लगाया तो वह नहीं आई। ऐसे में परिजन गर्भवती महिला को बाइक से मिहोना प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र तक लेकर पहुंचे। लेकिन वहां भी ताला लगा हुआ था।

असहनीय पीड़ा देख परिजन महिला को कस्बे के निजी डाक्टर वीर सिंह कुशवाह के घर ले गए। लेकिन जब तक डॉक्टर दरवाजा खोलकर बाहर निकले तब तक प्रसव होने लगा। यह देख डाक्टर ने भी हाथ खड़े कर दिए। ऐसे में परिजन अधूरे प्रसव में महिला को बाइक से ले जाने में असमर्थ हो गए। हालांकि किसी तरह से डायल-100 पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और उसे रौन अस्पताल पहुंचाया। लेकिन तब तक गर्भनाल में फंसी बच्ची की मौत हो चुकी थी। आनन फानन में जच्चा को भिंड जिला अस्पताल के लिए रैफर किया गया। जहां उसका उपचार चल रहा है। यह पूरा वाक्या बुधवार की रात 10 बजे से 1.30 बजे का है। सिस्टम की लापरवाही से मासूम बच्ची की जान चली गई।

बाइक से मिहोना के सरकारी अस्पताल तक आए थे परिजन
दरअसल, सेंथरी निवासी अर्चना (28) पत्नी मुकेश परिहार 10 दिन पहले ही अपने मायके खितौली वार्ड क्रमांक चार मिहोना आ गई थी। बुधवार की रात करीब 9 बजे जब उसे प्रसव पीड़ा हुई, तो परिजन ने 108 एंबुलेंस को फोन लगाया। करीब 30 मिनट तक जब एंबुलेंस नहीं आई और अर्चना की पीड़ा अधिक बढ़ने लगी तो भाई राहुल उसे बाइक से लेकर मिहोना अस्पताल के लिए रवाना हुए। साथ में अर्चना की चाची मुन्नी, कमला और चाचा कैलाश भी दूसरी बाइक से मिहोना अस्पताल पहुंचे। लेकिन वहां ताला पड़ा हुआ था। अर्चना की पीड़ा को देख परिजन ने इधर उधर कुंदी भी खटखटाई। लेकिन कहीं से कोई मदद नहीं मिली।

24 घंटे खुलने के आदेश, शाम होते ही लगा दिया जाता है ताला
मिहोना कस्बे में यूं तो प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र स्तर का अस्पताल है। साथ ही यह जिले का डिलीवरी प्वाइंट है, जिसे 24 घंटे खोले जाने के आदेश हैं। लेकिन स्थिति यह है कि इस अस्पताल पर सूर्यास्त से पहले ही ताला लग जाता है। जबकि इस अस्पताल में एक मेडिकल आफिसर डॉ विकास कौरव, तीन स्टाफ नर्स और एएनएम सहित अन्य स्टाफ तैनात है। हालांकि इस मामले में सीएमएचओ डॉ अजीत मिश्रा का कहना है कि वे इस पूरे मामले की जांच करा रहे हैं, जो भी दोषी होंगे उनके विरुद्ध कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

अस्पताल में ताला लगा मिला, घरों के गेट भी खटखटाए लेकिन किसी ने नहीं सुनी, 40 मिनट गर्भनाल में फंसी रही बच्ची की चली गई जान
रात को प्रसव पीड़ा हुई तो हम लोगाें ने एंबुलेंस को फोन लगाया। जब आधा घंटे तक एंबुलेंस नहीं आई तो बाइक से ही बहू को लेकर अस्पताल आ गए। लेकिन यहां पर ताला लगा था। गेट खटखटाया लेकिन किसी ने नहीं सुनी। इसके बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कर्मचारियों के घरों पर भी गए। लेकिन वहां भी कोई नहीं मिला। इसके बाद निजी डॉक्टर के घर के बाहर प्रसव होने लगा। हम लोग घबरा गए। रात करीब 10.50 बजे डायल-100 भतीजी अर्चना को लेकर रौन के प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के लिए रवाना हुई।

रात करीब 11.30 बजे अर्चना जब अस्पताल पहुंची तो वहां मौजूद स्टाफ ने गर्भनाल में फंसी बच्ची को बाहर निकाला। लेकिन तब तक उस नवजात बच्ची की मौत हो चुकी थी। अर्चना की हालत काफी खराब होने पर उसे भिंड जिला अस्पताल के लिए रैफर कर दिया गया। रात करीब 1.30 बजे अर्चना को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। अब उसे ब्लड चढ़ाया जा रहा है। लापरवाही के कारण नन्हीं सी बच्ची की जान चली गई।
- जैसा कि प्रसूता कि चाची मुन्नी ने दैनिक भास्कर को बताया।

शराब ठेका होने का बहानाः इस संबंध में मिहोना स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के प्रभारी डॉ. विकास कौरव ने सफाई देते हुए कहा कि वे छुट्टी पर हैं। अस्पताल के पास शराब ठेका है। रात में शराबी अस्पताल के अंदर आ जाते हैं। इस कारण स्टाफ ताला डाल देता है। इस घटना को लेकर जानकारी मिली थी। स्टाफ नर्स मीनू बघेल ड्यूटी पर थी। किसी ने दरवाजा खटखटाया नहीं होगा। वहीं नर्स मीनू को फोन किया तो उन्हाेंने भास्कर सुनते ही कॉल काट दिया। फिर फोन नहीं उठाया।

भास्कर सवाल- आखिर इस लापरवाही का जिम्मेदार कौन?
एक ओर सरकार मातृ-शिशु मृत्यु दर कम करने के लिए तमाम योजनाएं चला रही है। वहीं दूसरी ओर सिस्टम की लापरवाही से बुधवार की रात एक नन्ही जिंदगी ने इस दुनिया में आने से पहले दम तोड़ दिया। आखिर इसका जिम्मेदार कौन है। कॉल करने के 15 मिनट के भीतर पहुंचने का दावा करने वाली 108 एंबुलेंस या मिहोना अस्पताल में पदस्थ स्टाफ, जो समय पर दर्द से कराह रही अर्चना का प्रसव नहीं करा पाए।

यहां बता दें कि जिला मुख्यालय स्थिति जिला अस्पताल सहित जिले में 2 सिविल अस्पताल, 5 सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र और 21 प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र हैं, जिन पर 24 घंटे प्रसव सुविधा उपलब्ध होने का दावा स्वास्थ्य विभाग करता है। लेकिन हकीकत यह है कि इन पर रात तो दूर दिन के समय भी प्रसूताओं को बला के तौर पर दूसरे अस्पतालों में रैफर कर दिया जाता है।

लहार बीएमओ पूरे मामले की जांच कर रहे
मिहोना अस्पताल में रात के समय प्रसव के लिए पहुंची प्रसूता के बच्चे की मौत का मामला सामने आया है। पूरे मामले की जांच के लिए लहार बीएमओ को आदेश दिए हैं।
डॉ. अजीत मिश्रा, सीएमएचओ, भिंड

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें