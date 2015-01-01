पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोक अदालत:पति ढाई माह के बेटे को लाया तो भर आईं आंखें, साथ रहने को राजी पत्नी

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 349 मामलों का निराकरण, 891 पक्षकार हुए लाभाविंत, 63.66 लाख से अधिक राशि के अवार्ड पारित

पति- पत्नी के विवाद से बच्चे का भविष्य खराब हो जाएगा, इसके भविष्य को देखते हुए विवाद खत्म कर साथ-साथ रहो, करीब एक महीने से अलग रह रहे पति-पत्नी को ये समझाइश नेशनल लोक अदालत में न्यायाधीश ने दी। इसके बाद दोनों ने समझौता कर साथ रहने का फैसला किया।

मुरैना जिले के गुरजा गांव निवासी जितेंद्र सिंह जादौन की पत्नी प्रीति सिंह के बीच करीब एक महीने पहले आपस में विवाद हुआ था। इसके बाद प्रीति अपने ढाई महीने के बच्चे काे लेकर अपने मायके मानहड़ जाने लगी तो ससुराल पक्ष के लोगों ने प्रीति को बच्चा न देते हुए अकेले मायके जाने दिया। जिसके बाद प्रीति ने जिला न्यायालय में पति के खिलाफ घरेलू हिंसा व भरण पोषण का केस लगाया।

बच्चे को देख प्रीति की आंखें हुई नमःनेशनल लोक अदालत के दौरान जितेंद्र सिंह बच्चे को लेकर कुटुंब न्यायालय में पहुंचे तो वहां पर पहले से मौजूद प्रीति ने जब अपने ढाई महीने के बच्चे को देखा तो उसकी आंखें नम हो गई। इस दौरान जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश गजेंद्र सिंह और कुटुंब न्यायालय के न्यायाधीश संजीव अग्रवाल ने दोनों दंपतियों को समझाइश देते हुए कहा कि पति-पत्नी जीवन की गाड़ी के पहिए होते हैं।

एक-दूसरे से अलग रहकर जीवन नहीं कट सकता है। आप लोगों को अपने बच्चे के भविष्य की चिंता होनी चाहिए। इसके बाद दोनों न्यायाधीशों ने समझौता कराते हुए पति-पत्नी को पौधे दिए।

समझाइश तो साथ रहने को राजी हुए
पत्नी रेखा से आपसी मतभेद के चलते ग्वालियर रोड निवासी सत्यम दुबे पिछले दो साल से अलग रह रहे थे। लोक अदालत में समझाने पर दोनों साथ रहने के लिए मान गए। इसी क्रम में 6 माह से अलग रह रहे राजकुमार और आकांक्षा भी न्यायाधीशों की समझाइश के बाद जीवन भर एक साथ रहने को तैयार होकर खुशी-खुशी घर लौट गए। न्यायाधीश गजेंद्र सिंह और संजीव अग्रवाल ने दंपति को पौधा भेंट किया।

लोक अदालत में 349 मामलों का निराकरण
जिला मुख्यालय एवं न्यायिक तहसील मेहगांव, गोहद एवं लहार के लिए 28 न्यायिक खंडपीठों का गठन किया गया। इन खंडपीठों द्वारा कुल 349 न्यायालयीन प्रकरणों का निराकरण किया गया। जिसमें 891 पक्षकार लाभान्वित हुए तथा राशि 63 लाख 66 हजार 67 रुपए का अवार्ड पारित किया गया। इसके कुल 415 प्रकरणों का निराकरण किया गया। जिसमें 569 व्यक्तियों को लाभ हुआ। कुल राशि 65 लाख 13 हजार 590 वसूल की गई।

