पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी ने किया जनसंपर्क:मैं लोगों के बीच कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी नहीं उनका बेटा बनकर आया हूंः कटारे

भिंड26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जनसंपर्क के दाैरान संबाेधित करते हेमंत कटारे ।

मेहगांव क्षेत्र मेरे लिए नया नहीं है। जैसे मेरे लिए अटेर है वैसा ही मेहगांव हैं। मैं लोगों के बीच प्रत्याशी नहीं उनका बेटा बनकर आया हूं। मैं उस परिवार से हूं, जिसने राजनीति को करीब से समझा है, और जिम्मेदारी भी निभाई है। मैं आप सबको विश्वास दिलाता हूं कि सभी को साथ लेकर चलना मेरी पहली प्राथमिकता रहेगी। यह बात गुरुवार को मेहगांव से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी हेमंत कटारे ने खैरोली,सढा, अजीता, राज बरेठी, खैरिया, टकपुरा, लाहरा,आंतो, परघेना, पिपरौआ में जनसंपर्क के दौरान ग्रामीणों से कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि मेहगांव क्षेत्र के विकास कार्यों और सेवा भाव में कभी भेदभाव से कार्य नही करूंगा। आज चुनाव है तो सबसे समर्थन मागूंगा। लेकिन विधायक बनने के बाद मेरे ऊपर उसका भी पूर्ण हक़ होगा, जिसने मेरा समर्थन नहीं किया, क्योंकि लोकतंत्र में हर व्यक्ति स्वतंत्र होता है। आप सबसे खुले मंच से बोलता हूं, कि अगर मुझसे कोई गलती होती है तो आप लोग अपने बेटे को कान पकड़कर सही रास्ता दिखाना। इस मौके पर प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष रामकिशोर भारद्वाज,प्रदेश सचिव सुरेश सिकरवार अजीता,नाथूराम चुरारिया, पहलाद नरवरिया, राहुल भदौरिया, कल्लू भारौली, अनिल भारद्वाज,राहुल राजावत ,राजेश शर्मा विसेनपुरा आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें