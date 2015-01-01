पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेबसी की रोटी:प्राकृतिक आपदा से घर छिना तो सड़क को बनाया आशियाना, अब रहना, सोना और खाना सब यहीं पर

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
मौ कस्बे में लगभग 20 दिन पहले रामलीला भवन के पास भगर्भिय हलचल से 40 से ज्यादा मकानों में दरारें आई थीं। तभी से इन मकानों में रहने वाले लोग सड़क पर रह रहे हैं। आचार संहिता के चलते प्रशासन भी इनकी ज्यादा मदद नहीं कर पाया है। इनमें से एक मकान शनिवार काे ढह गया।

जिसके बाद अब लोग इन मकानों के पास जाने से भी डर रहे हैं। सड़क पर ही इनका खाना बनता है, यहीं खाकर वे सो जाते हैं। पीड़ित लोगों का कहना है कि सर्दी लगातार बढ़ रही है, अगर प्रशासन ने उनके रहने की व्यवस्था नहीं की तो सर्दी में उनके बच्चे बीमार हो सकते हैं।

