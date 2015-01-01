पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:ठंड में ठिठुरता जरूरतमंद दिखे तो एक फोन लगाएं, वहीं पहुंच जाएगा कंबल

भिंड31 मिनट पहले
मंशापूर्ण हनुमान मंदिर के बाहर एक गरीब काे कंबल ओढ़ाते संस्था के सदस्य।
  • प्रताप ग्रुप ने गरीबों को ठंड से बचाने शुरू किया अभियान

ठंड के मौसम में शहर के अंदर यदि कोई गरीब व्यक्ति बिना कंबल के सोते हुआ दिखाई दे तो आप अपने मोबाइल से एक कॉल कर उसे सर्दी से बचा सकते हैं। कॉल करने के कुछ देर बाद उस व्यक्ति के पास कंबल पहुंच जाएगा। खुले में सोने वाले व्यक्तियों को सर्दी से बचाने के लिए शहर के समाजसेवी संगठन प्रताप ग्रुप ने गरीबों को सर्दी से बचाने का बीड़ा उठाया हुआ है। वहीं शहर में अधिक से अधिक गरीबों को लाभ मिले इसके लिए संगठन के सदस्यों ने अपनी ओर से यह सूचना सोशल मीडिया और वाट्सग्रुप पर शेयर की है।

गौरतलब है कि प्रताप ग्रुप के सदस्यों ने गरीबों को ठंड से बचाने के लिए गरीबों में कंबल बांटने का काम शुरू किया। उनके द्वारा पिछले तीन दिन में 50 से अधिक ऐसे असहाय लोगों में रात के समय कंबल बांटे गए हैं जो खुले आसमान के नीचे चादर ओढ़ कर ठंड में सो रहे थे। ग्रुप के अध्यक्ष आदित्य प्रताप सिंह भदौरिया बताते हैं कि नवंबर से लेकर जनवरी 2021 तक संगठन की ओर से गरीबों में कंबल वितरित किए जाएंगे।

भदौरिया का कहना है कि सर्दी से बचने के लिए हम लोग जहां ऊनी कपड़े पहनते बंद कमरों में रहने के बावजूद रजाई कंबल ओढ़ाते हैं। इसके बाद भी सर्दी लगे तो हीटर चलाते हैं। ठंड में खुले में बिना ऊनी वस्त्र, रजाई कंबल के सोना किसी बड़े कष्ट से कम नहीं होता। व्यक्ति को कंबल मिल जाए तो कहना ही क्या है। इस बढ़कर कोई पुनीत कार्य नहीं हो सकता। इसी सोच के चलते संगठन की ओर से कंबल बांटने का काम किया जा रहा है। इस पुनीत काम में सूर्यप्रताप सिंह, सुमित सिंह, आकाश सिंह, सचिन भदौरिया, शिवम रावत, मयंक प्रताप सिंह, संजू यादव,संजय आदि योगदान दे रहे हैं।

एक कॉल पर पहुंच जाएगा कंबलःआदित्य प्रताप भदौरिया ने बताया कि शहर में यदि किसी भी व्यक्ति को रात में कोई भी व्यक्ति फुटपाथ बिना कंबल के ठंड से जूझता नजर आए तो कृपा हमें फोन 9713740011 नंबर पर रात 8 से 11 बजे तक फोन करके उस व्यक्ति की लोकेशन बताए। उस तक तत्काल कंबल पहुंचा दिया जाएगा।

