पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गोपाष्टमी पर्व:ईश्वर से अपनी कोई बात कहना हो तो गाय के कान में कह दो: दंदरौआ महंत

भिंड33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भिंड। गौशाला में गौ पूजन करतीं महिलाएं।
  • भामाशाह पशु आहार योजना के तहत हुआ गोपूजन कार्यक्रम

शहर में संचालित भामाशाह पशु पक्षी आहार योजना के तहत गोपाष्टमी पर्व पर आयोजित गोपूजन कार्यक्रम में दंदरौआ सरकार के महंत रामदास महाराज ने कहा कि ईश्वर से अपनी कोई बात कहना हो तो वह गाय के कान में कह देना चाहिए। ऐसा करने से मनोकामना पूरी होती है। श्री भारतवर्षीय दिगंबर जैन (धर्म संरक्षिणी) महासभा के तत्वाधान में पुराने रेलवे स्टेशन प्रांगण में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में महंत ने आगे कहा कि गाय के मूत्र के सेवन से कोरोना नहीं होता क्यों कि इसमें बहुत अधिक ऊर्जा होती है।

गाय के शरीर से जो ऊर्जा निकलती है उससे आसपास के वातावरण को साफ स्वच्छ रहता है और हम स्वस्थ और निरोगी रहते हैं। इसलिए हम सभी को एक एक गाय पालना चाहिए। उन्होंने गौसेवा के लिए भामाशाह पशु आहार योजना में 5100 रुपए प्रदान किए। इस मौके पर कुंडेश्वर मंदिर के महाराज दयानंद भी विशेष रूप से उपस्थित थे। अध्यक्षता राजीव त्रिपाठी ने की। विशिष्ट अतिथि के रूप में जिला सह संचालक सुनील अग्रवाल उपस्थित थे।

इस योजना के जनक धर्मेंद्र जैन पत्तल वाले ने कहा कि जीव दया से ही संसार चलता है। अभिभाषक संघ के पूर्व अध्यक्ष नरेंद्र चौधरी ने गौसेवा के लाभ पर प्रकाश डाला। स्वागत दीपचंद जैन ने किया। इस मौके पर आभा जैन, बबलू सिंधी, राजेश समाधिया, अरुण जैन, राजेश जैन, शशि भूषण चौहान, किरण जैन, नितेश जैन, संजीव जैन राजीव जैन, चेतन आनंद, पंकज जैन, सुमति जैन, नवीन जैन, मुन्ना जैन, मुनीम सिंह भदोरिया, विशाल जैन, अशोक सोनी, मुरारी पोरवाल, दिनेश यादव, अमरदीप बाल्मीकि, धर्म सिंह भार्गव, ऋषि जैन, नवनीत जैन, सत्येंद्र गुप्ता उपस्थित थे।

सहयोगियाें काे दिया गया भामाशाह सम्मान
दीप प्रज्वलन से कार्यक्रम शुरू हुआ। इसके बाद मासिक पुण्य अर्जन करने वालों का महंत द्वारा सम्मान किया गया। भामाशाह सम्मान राजीव त्रिपाठी, सत्यवान महाजन, सत्येंद्र भदोरिया, अमन राजावत, घनश्याम श्रीवास, डॉ. विवेक जैन, राजा भदोरिया, अंशुल यादव, अजय राजावत, राजीव जैन आलू वाले, पंकज अग्रवाल, डॉ. प्रतीक मिश्रा, डॉ. शशि कला, डॉ एसएल शर्मा आदि प्रमुख हैं। वहीं गौसेवा के लिए ओम प्रकाश अग्रवाल बाबूजी ने 11000, नरेंद्र चौधरी ने 5100, ग्वालियर के न्यूरोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. विवेक जैन 11000 की राशि व एक ट्राली भूसा सुरेंद्र कुमार जैन पीपरी वालों दान में दिया। कार्यक्रम में रंगोली बनाई गई जिसमें गाय बछड़े, बेटी बचाओ, कोविड-19 आदि सराही गई। गौ माता की आरती संगीत के साथ की गई।

गाय के दूध में पाए जाते हैं सोने के अंश: भदौरिया
गिरि गाय का ए- 2 मिल्क होता है यह पोष्टिक व स्वास्थ्यवर्धक है। गौ-मूत्र में सोने के अंश पाये जाते हैं। गोपाष्टमी पर्व पर गोपाल गौशाला में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में यह बात रणवीर सिंह भदौरिया ने कही। यज्ञाचार्य बृजलता श्रीवास्तव,राधेश्याम ओझा, रामप्रकाश सविता ने सर्वतोभद्र पूजन, देव पूजन व यज्ञ कराया। इस अवसर पर भारत के महान संत गोलोकवासी प्रभुदत्त ब्रह्मचारी महाराज की प्रेरणा से शालिनी शोभरि पत्नी पंडित दुष्यंत शोभरि द्वारा चार गिरि नस्ल की गाय गौशाला को दान में दी है। कार्यक्रम में डॉ हरिविलास शर्मा, कैलाश नगरिया, रामप्रकाश राठौर, सुरेंद्रशिवहरे, राजेश गुप्ता, महेंद्र जैन, दिनेश दुबे, ऊषा नगरिया सुधा माहेश्वरी, मुन्नी देवी पहारिया, मधु गुप्ता, आशा गुप्ता, सावित्री गुप्ता, गीता कुरेले उपस्थित रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें