अनदेखी:सीवर कनेक्शन में मनमानी, सीमेंट-कंक्रीट तो दूर सोल्यूशन से पाइप तक नहीं जोड़ रहे

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
होम कनेक्शन देेने के बाद चेंबर में नहीं लगााया सीमेंट-कंक्रीट ।
  • अमृत योजना के तहत 92 करोड़ की लागत से सीवर प्रोजेक्ट पर पहले चरण का काम चल रहा

शहर में सीवर लाइन प्रोजेक्ट के शुरू हाेने के बाद से अब तक गुणवत्ता का कतई ख्याल नहीं रखा जा रहा है। इस कारण इसके शुरू होने पर शहरवासी कितनी परेशानी झेलने को मजबूर होंगे यह तो आने वाले समय में सामने आएगा लेकिन इसके पहले काम शुरू होने के बाद से ही लोगों की परेशानी शुरू हो गई है। सीवर लाइन डालने के दौरान बिना गिट्टी और सीमेंट- कांक्रीट के पाइप बिछाए जाने की प्रक्रिया को इन दिनों होम कनेक्शन किए जाने में भी अपनाया जा रहा है। इससे आगामी समय में लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करने को मजबूर होना पड़ेगा।

यहां बता दें शहर में अमृत योजना के तहत 92 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से सीवर प्रोजेक्ट पर पहले चरण का काम चल रहा है। यह कार्य आरबीआई पीपीएल- एसआरसीसी- जेवी कंपनी द्वारा कराया जा रहा है। लेकिन गुणवत्ता का ख्याल शुरूआत से ही नहीं रखा गया है। इसको लेकर कई बार जांच के आदेश हुए, जांच भी होती रही पर गुणवत्ता में अब तक सुधार नहीं हुआ है। सीवर लाइन के लिए पाइप बिछाए जाने के वक्त इनके नीचे गिट्टी व सीमेंट- कांक्रीट का उपयोग नहीं किया गया। चैंबर निर्माण में घटिया ईंट लगवाई गई।

चिनाई के बाद सीमेंट का लेप करा दिया गया। इससे देखने में लगे भरपूर सीमेंट का प्रयोग किया गया है। पहले दौर में चैंबर के ढक्कन भी ऐसे आए जिन्हें जल्दी ही बदलवाना पड़ा। इसी प्रकार इन दिनों विभिन्न इलाकों में बनाए जा रहे होम कनेक्शन किए जाने गिट्टी व सीमेंट- कांक्रीट का प्रयोग नहीं किया जा रहा है। हाेम कनेक्शन के लिए सड़क खोदी जा रही हैं इसके बाद पाइप डालकर निकले हुए मलबे से दबाया जा रहा है। केवल मुहाने पर रेत- सीमेंट जरूर लगाया जा रहा है। पाइपों को ज्वाइंट किए जाने में भी किसी प्रकार सोल्यूशन का प्रयोग नहीं किया जा रहा है।

पहले खोदी सड़कें अब तक नहीं बनी, होम कनेक्शन की कब बनेंगी पता नहीं:सीवर लाइन के दो साल में खोदी गई कई सड़कों की मरम्मत अब तक नहीं कराई गई है और अब होम कनेक्शन किए जाने के लिए भी सड़कें खोदी जाने लगी हैं। जब पहले खोदी गई सड़कों की ही अब तक मरम्मत नहीं हुई है तब हाल में खोदी जा रही सड़कें कब तक बनेंगी इस बारे में कोई नहीं बता पा रहा है। इस कारण मुख्य सड़कों के साथ ही गली मौहल्लों में आवागमन करना मुश्किल हो रहा है।

किस गुणवत्ता का होना है काम, किसी को पता नहीं
सीवर लाइन का कार्य करा रही कंपनी अब तक यह सार्वजनिक नहीं किया गया है कि प्रोजेक्ट के तहत कौन- कौन से कार्य कार्य कराए जाना है। इनमें कौन सा कार्य किस गुणवत्ता से कराया जाएगा। जब कभी नागरिकों की ओर से गुणवत्ता को लेकर सवाल उठाया जाता है तो उसका जवाब नहीं मिलता है। नगरीय प्रशासन और नगर पालिका के अधिकारी किस प्रकार गुणवत्ता की मॉनीटरिंग कर रहे हैं यह सवाल प्रोजेक्ट के शुरू होने के बाद से ही चला आ रहा है। इसी तरह काम चलता रहा तो आने वाले दिनों में परेशानी आना तय है।
गुणवत्ता अनुसार कार्य नहीं कराने पर कार्रवाई होगी
सीवर लाइन का कार्य गुणवत्ता के अनुरूप कराया जाना है। अगर ऐसा नहीं कराया जाएगा तो कंपनी के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई की जाएगी। होम कनेक्शन दिए जा रहे हैं वहां निरीक्षण कराया जाएगा गड़बड़ी पाए जाने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
सुरेंद्र शर्मा, सीएमओ, नगर पालिका, भिंड

