  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Bhind
  • Indiscriminate Firing In The Dispute To Remove The Dumper From The Field, The Dumper Driver Was Also Seriously Injured Along With The Former Sarpanch

वारदात:खेत से डंपर निकालने के विवाद में अंधाधुंध फायरिंग, पूर्व सरपंच के साथ डंपर का ड्राइवर भी गंभीर घायल

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • दोनों घायल ग्वालियर रैफर, रहावली बेहड़ गांव में हुई वारदात

खेत से डंपर निकालने को लेकर गुरुवार की शाम करीब 5.30 बजे दो पक्षों में विवाद हो गया। यह विवाद इतना बढ़ गया कि दोनों में आमने-सामने फायरिंग शुरू हो गई, जिसमें चाचीपुरा गांव के पूर्व सरपंच सहित डंपर का ड्रायवर गोली लगने से घायल हो गया। घटना लहार थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत आने वाले रहावली बेहड़ गांव की है। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। साथ ही घायलों को उपचार के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। जहां से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद दोनों को ग्वालियर के लिए रैफर कर दिया गया है।

पुलिस के अनुसार चाचीपुरा गांव के पूर्व सरपंच शिवकुमार सिंह (42) पुत्र वीरेंद्र सिंह रहावली बेहट गांव में खेत पर बने मकान में निवास करते हैं। वहीं अमायन निवासी टिंकू (27) पुत्र रहीस खान गुरुवार की शाम रहावली बेहड़ गांव से डंपर लेकर गुजर रहा था। मुख्य रास्ते में बिजली के तार नीचे होने की वजह से वह खेत से डंपर निकालने लगा। तभी वह फंस गया। इसी दौरान शिवकुमार डंपर निकलवाने पहुंच गया। इसी दौरान दूसरा पक्ष आ गया और विवाद शुरू हो गया।

इस विवाद में फायरिंग शुरू हो गई। बताया जा रहा है कि फायरिंग दोनों ओर से हुई, जिसमें एक पक्ष के पूर्व सरपंच शिवकुमार सिंह के पेट में गोली लगी। जबकि टिंकू के पैर में गोली लगने से घायल हो गया। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। साथ ही दोनों घायलों को उपचार के लिए अस्पताल भिजवाया गया। जहां से उन्हें ग्वालियर के लिए रैफर कर दिया गया है। वहीं पुलिस ने आरोपियों की धरपकड़ के लिए दबिशें देना शुरु कर दी है।

आरोपियों को पकड़ने पुलिस पार्टियां रवाना
रहावली बेहड़ में फायरिंग में दो व्यक्ति घायल हुए हैं। दोनों घायल ग्वालियर रैफर किए गए हैं। उनके साथ पुलिस पार्टी भेजी गई है। साथ ही एफआईआर भी की जा रही है।
अवनीश बंसल, एसडीओपी, लहार

