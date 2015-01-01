पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बयान:सदस्यों को लेनदेन की होगी जानकारी तब रुकेगी अनियमितताएं: डॉ. भदौरिया

भिंड2 घंटे पहले
  • वर्चुअल वैचारिक संगोष्ठी में बोले सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ. अरविंद सिंह भदौरिया

सहकारिता के माध्यम से समिति सदस्यों और उपभोक्ताओं को उपलब्ध कराई जा रही सेवाओं की बेहतरी के लिए लोगों को वित्तीय रूप से साक्षर किए जाने की जरूरत है। इससे जहां एक ओर सेवाएं अधिक जनोन्मुखी होंगी वहीं दूसरी ओर वित्तीय अनियमितताएं रुकेंगी।

यह बात लोक सेवा प्रबंधन एवं सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ. अरविंद सिंह भदौरिया ने भोपाल में अपेक्स बैंक के समन्वय भवन में अखिल भारतीय सहकारी सप्ताह के समापन अवसर पर आयोजित वैचारिक संगोष्ठी में कही। इस संगोष्ठी में जिले के सहकारिता क्षेत्र से जुड़े अधिकारी- कर्मचारी ऑनलाइन शामिल हुए।

यहां बता दें सहकारिता के माध्यम से वित्तीय समावेशन, डिजिटलीकरण एवं सोशल मीडिया विषय पर आयोजित संगोष्ठी में सहकारिता मंत्री ने कहा कि सहकारी संस्थाओं के डाटा बेस का डिजिटलीकरण किया जाना जरूरी है। इससे संस्थाओं के कार्य व्यवहार और लेखा अभिलेख को अधिक पारदर्शी एवं प्रमाणिक बनाया जा सकेगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि भदौरिया ने कहा कि सहकारी संस्थाओं की पहुंच अत्यंत गहरी है। ग्राम स्तर तक लाखों उपभोक्ता एवं किसानों की दैनिक जरूरतों की पूर्ति इन संस्थाओं के द्वारा लगातार की जाती है। वित्तीय लेन.देन को डिजीटल व कैशलेश करने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी व मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान लगातार बल दे रहे हैं।

कोविड.19 के दौर में डिजीटल माध्यमों का महत्व और उपयोगिता और अधिक बढ़ गई है। मध्यप्रदेश में सहकारी संस्थाओं के डिजिटलीकरण हेतु मध्यप्रदेश शासन, अपेक्स बैंक एवं नाबार्ड द्वारा वित्तीय सहायता स्वीकृत की गई हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि दृढ़ इच्छा शक्ति से शीघ्र ही प्राथमिक कृषि सहकारी साख समितियों का कम्प्यूटरीकरण कार्य आरंभ हो सकेगा।

किसानों को लाभ पहुंचाना उदेश्य: उमराव
सहकारिता प्रमुख सचिव उमाकांत उमराव ने कहा कि सहकारी संस्थाओं से किसानों को लाभ पहुंचाया जाता है। किसानों को खाद, बीज, राशन आदि उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। डिजिटलाइजेशन के दौर में वर्तमान के साथ चलना जरूरी है। वर्तमान आधुनिक प्रौद्योगिकी का उपयोग करते हुए प्रगति पथ पर ले जाना है। यह संकल्प आज के दिन पूरे प्रदेश में इस कार्यक्रम को माध्यम से देखने वाले सभी लोगों को लेना है।

सहकार की भावना समझें: डॉ. अग्रवाल
सहकारिता एवं पंजीयक सहकारी संस्थाएं आयुक्त डॉ. महेश अग्रवाल ने कहा कि सहकारिता आंदोलन को गति देने के लिये सहकार की भावना को समझना होगा। नाबार्ड महाप्रबंधक डीएस चौहान व रिजर्व बैंक की सहायक महाप्रबंधक ज्योति सक्सेना आईटी विशेषज्ञ मोहित शुक्ला, विषय विशेषज्ञ लोकेंद्र सिंह राजपूत ने भी विचार व्यक्त किए। आभार अपेक्स बैंक के प्रबंध संचालक प्रदीप नीखरा ने व्यक्त किया।

