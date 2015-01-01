पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:कबीरपंथ के संत का निधन, आश्रम में दफनाया शव, मोहल्ले वालों की आपत्ति पर पुलिस ने निकलवाया

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आश्रम में दफन संत का शव निकलवाती पुलिस।
  • वार्ड 11 के सावित्री नगर में बने माता मंदिर परिसर में बना है आश्रम, मजार देख लोगों ने जताई आपत्ति

कबीरपंथ के एक संत का दो दिन पहले सत्संग के दौरान अचानक निधन हो गया। इसके बाद अनुयायियों ने शहर के बीटीआई रोड स्थित सावित्री नगर वार्ड क्रमांक 11 में एक आश्रम परिसर में ही उन्हें दफन कर दिया। यह आश्रम भी माता मंदिर परिसर में बना हुआ है। बुधवार की शाम जब मोहल्ले के लोगों ने आपत्ति की तो सीएसपी आनंद राय, देहात थाना टीआई डीबीएस तोमर दलबल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और शव को बाहर निकलवाया। पुलिस ने मामले में मर्ग कायम कर लिया है।

बताया जा रहा है कि शहर के वार्ड क्रमांक 11 स्थित सावित्री नगर में माता का मंदिर है। इसी मंदिर पर कबीर पंथ के लोगों ने आश्रम बना लिया है। इस आश्रम में महंत राजकुमार दास साहब निवास करते थे। सोमवार को वे रौन थाना क्षेत्र के मूरतपुरा में सत्संग कार्यक्रम में भाग लेने गए थे जहां अचानक उनकी मौत हो गई। इसके बाद पंथ के लोगों ने सामूहिक निर्णय लेते हुए मंगलवार की शाम आश्रम परिसर में उनका शव दफना दिया। बुधवार की शाम मोहल्ले के लोगों ने आपत्ति जताते हुए हंगामा कर दिया। इसके बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और मृतक के शव को बाहर निकालकर उसे पोस्टमार्टम के लिए जिला अस्पताल भिजवाया।

कबीरपंथ के लोग बोले- सत्संग के दौरान नाक में चोट लगने से मौत:कबीरपंथ के लोगों ने बताया कि सोमवार को जब मूरतपुरा में सत्संग चल रहा था, तभी अचानक महंत राजकुमार दास साहब का सिर तख्त से टकराया, जिससे वे जो चश्मा पहने हुए थे, उससे उनके नाक में गहरी चोट लग गई। इसके बाद समाज के लोग उन्हें मछंड अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे जहां डाॅक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। रात करीब 11 बजे उन्हें जिला अस्पताल लाया गया, यहां भी उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया गया।

कबीरपंथ के लोगों का दावा- प्रशासन से अनुमति लेकर दफनाया शव
कबीरपंथ के लालाराम दास ने बताया कि उनके पास सोमवारकी रात करीब 2 बजे संत के देहांत की सूचना आई। सुबह 9 बजे वे उनके यहां पहुंच गए थे। वहां समाज के लोगों ने निर्णय लिया कि महंत जिस आश्रम पर रहते थे, वहीं उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया जाए। इसके बाद प्रशासन ने अनुमति लेकर आश्रम में उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया तब करीब समाज के दो हजार से ज्यादा लोग मौजूद थे।

माता के मंदिर पर मजार बनी देखी तो भड़के मोहल्ले के लोग
माता मंदिर में बने आश्रम परिसर में शव दफनाए जाने के बाद जब मोहल्लेवासियों ने मजार पर महंत राजकुमार की तस्वीर लगी देखी तो वे भड़क गए। शाम के समय मोहल्ले के लोगों ने हंगामा खड़ा कर दिया। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। साथ ही लोगों की आपत्ति के बाद दफन शव को बाहर निकलवाया गया और पंचनामा तैयार कर उसे पीएम के लिए अस्पताल भेजा गया।

पुलिस तीन लोगों को ले गई थी, थाने में समाज पहुंचा तो छोड़ा
बताया जा रहा है कि जब महंत राजकुमार दास साहब का मंगलवार की शाम शव दफन किया जा रहा था, तब पुलिस भी मौजूद थी। अंतिम संस्कार की कार्रवाई पूरी होने के बाद पुलिस तीन लोगों को थाने भी ले गई थी। लेकिन बाद में जब कबीर पंथ के लोग बड़ी संख्या में थाने पहुंचे तो उन्हें छोड़ दिया गया था।

आपत्ति पर शव को निकलवाया है
रौन थाना क्षेत्र के किसी गांव में भजन कीर्तन में कबीरपंथ के एक संत की मौत हो गई थी। इसके बाद समाज के लोगों ने वार्ड क्रमांक 11 सावित्री नगर में बने आश्रम पर उनका अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया। अब मोहल्ले के लोगों की आपत्ति आई तो शव को निकलवाया गया है। आनंद राय, सीएसपी, भिंड

