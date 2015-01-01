पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इलाज के दौरान लाइनमैन का हाथ कटा:ट्रांसफार्मर पर काम कर रहे लाइनमैन को लगा करंट, ऑपरेटर पर केस दर्ज

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दबोह थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत गडरौआ गांव में ट्रांसफार्मर पर काम करते वक्त एक लाइनमैन को लगे बिजली के करंट के बाद उपचार के दौरान उसका हाथ कट गया। पुलिस ने इस मामले में आरोपी बिजली कंपनी के ऑपरेटर के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। घटना दो महीने पहले की है।

गडरौआ निवासी दीपक कौरव (26) पुत्र परमाल सिंह ने पुलिस को बताया कि वे बिजली कंपनी संविदा पर लाइनमैन है। 13 अक्टूबर को उन्होंने अपनी डीपी पर मेंटेनेंस कार्य के लिए शाम 4.45 बजे परमिट लिया था। जब वे डीपी पर कार्य कर रहे थे तभी सब स्टेशन के ऑपरेटर गंगाप्रसाद दौहरे निवासी जगदीशपुरा ने अचानक बिजली सप्लाई चालू कर दी, जिससे उन्हें करंट गया और वे बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गए।

इस घटना के बाद परिजन उन्हें तत्काल उपचार के लिए अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे। जहां उनकी हालत गंभीर होने के चलते ग्वालियर रैफर कर दिया गया। उपचार के दौरान उनका एक हाथ कट गया। वहीं इस मामले में पुलिस ने मंगलवार की दोपहर आरोपी गंगाप्रसाद दौहरे निवासी जगदीशपुरा दबोह के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें