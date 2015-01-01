पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से जंग:बस-ऑटो में रखना होंगे मास्क, यात्रियों को पहनाए जाएंगे

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट कमेटी की बैठक में जिलेवासियों को बचाने के लिए आए तमाम सुझाव

कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को लेकर समाज के सभी लोगों के सजग न होने की वजह से प्रशासन द्वारा दो दिन बाद ही एक बार फिर क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट कमेटी की बैठक आयोजित की गई। इसमें विभिन्न साधनों से आवागमन करने और शादी समारोह के बाजार में खरीदारी और कार्यक्रमों के दौरान मास्क का प्रयोग न करने से संक्रमण फैलने की आशंका पर चिंता व्यक्त की गई। सवारी वाहनों में बस, ऑटो, टम-टम, टेक्सी वाले अपने पास मास्क रखें और अगर कोई नहीं लगाए है तो न्यूनतम कीमत पर उपलब्ध कराएं, इस प्रकार की अपेक्षा की गई। इसी प्रकार बाजार में आवागमन करने पर सभी लोगों से मास्क का प्रयोग करने की अपेक्षा करते हुए ऐसा न करने वालों से 100 रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला जाने के प्रावधान का सख्ती से पालन किया जाएगा।

बैठक में कलेक्टर वीरेंद्र सिंह रावत ने जिलेवासियों से कोरोना से बचाव की गाइड लाइन का पालन करने का आह्वान करते हुए कहा कि घर में रहें तो बार- बार साबुन से हाथ धोते रहें और बाहर निकलने पर मास्क का प्रयोग जरूर करें। इसके अलावा दो गज के फिजिकल डिस्टेंस का ख्याल रखें। यह अपनों के लिए, स्वयं के लिए तथा राष्ट्र के लिए जरूरी है। हमें संवेदनशील रह कर कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के प्रति सजग और सतर्क रहना है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी स्तर पर लापरवाही नहीं करें और कोरोना से बचाव हेतु जारी गाईड लाईन का पालन करें। जब तक दवाई नहीं, तब तक ढिलाई भी नहीं होना चाहिए। बैठक में गोहद विधायक मेवाराम जाटव, एडीएम अनिल कुमार चांदिल, अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक संजीव कंचन सहित समिति सदस्य, गणमान्य नागरिक उपस्थित थे।

सर्दी में और अधिक सावधान रहने की जरूरत
सर्दी के दिनों में कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव हेतु लोगों को और अधिक सावधान रहने की जरूरत है। संक्रमण का खतरा शीत ऋतु में तापमान कम होने से बढ़ गया है। इस कारण सभी लोगों के और अधिक सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। शादी समारोह में शामिल होने वालों से अपेक्षा की गई है कि सर्दी से बचाव करने के साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर जारी की गई गाइड लाइन का आवश्यक रूप से करेंगे।

एक बार फिर शुरू होगा राेको- टोको अभियान
कलेक्टर ने बताया कि सभी शासकीय कार्यालयों में सभी अधिकारी कर्मचारियों को मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य किया है। यदि कोई ऐसा नहीं करता है तो उस पर जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा।कार्यालयाें में पहुंचने वाले आमजन को भी मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले के समस्त नगरीय निकायों में राजस्व, पुलिस एवं नगर परिषदों के कर्मचारियों का संयुक्त दल बनाकर रोको टोको अभियान फिर से प्रारंभ किया गया है।

