विरोध:अस्पताल में प्रसूता की अधिक ब्लीडिंग से मौत, परिजन का डाॅक्टरों पर लापरवाही का आरोप

भिंड25 मिनट पहले
भिंड| अस्पताल परिसर में खड़े मृतिका के परिजन।
  • जिला अस्पताल में पीड़ित परिजन ने किया हंगामा, समझाने के बाद हुए शांत
  • डॉक्टर बोले- हालत गंभीर होने पर रात में ही कर दिया था ग्वालियर के लिए रेफर

जिला अस्पताल में प्रसव के लिए आई एक 28 वर्षीय प्रसूता की अधिक ब्लीडिंग होने से मौत हो गई। घटना गुरुवार की सुबह करीब 8.30 बजे की है। परिजन ने डॉक्टर्स पर इलाज में लापरवाही का आरोप लगाते हुए हंगामा भी किया। हालांकि जिला अस्पताल प्रबंधन की समझाइश के बाद वे मृतिका के शव को लेकर घर चले गए। मृतिका चार साल और ढाई साल की दो बेटियों को छोड़ गई है।

28 वर्षीय पूजा पत्नी अशोक भदौरिया निवासी खडेरीपुरा बड़ागांव थाना अटेर को बुधवार की रात प्रसव पीड़ा हुई तो परिवार के लोग उन्हें रात 12.50 बजे जिला अस्पताल लेकर आए। डॉक्टर्स ने जब पूजा का चेकअप किया तो उसके गर्भ में बच्चे की धड़कन नहीं मिल रही थी। साथ ही उसे काफी ब्लीडिंग हो रही थी।

पूजा की गंभीर हालत को देखते हुए डॉक्टर्स ने उसे ग्वालियर के लिए रेफर कर दिया। लेकिन परिजन यह प्रयास करते रहे कि उसका प्रसव स्थानीय स्तर पर हो जाए। परिणामस्वरूप गुरुवार की सुबह करीब 8.30 बजे पूजा ने जिला अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया।

इसके बाद परिजन ने हंगामा करते हुए अस्पताल प्रबंधन पर इलाज में लापरवाही का आरोप लगाया। लेकिन जब अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने उन्हें समझाया कि पूजा की गंभीर हालत को देखते हुए उसे पहले ही रेफर कर दिया गया था, तो फिर वे उसे ग्वालियर क्यों लेकर नहीं गए। परिणामस्वरूप परिजन का गुस्सा शांत हुआ और वे पूजा के शव को लेकर अपने गांव के लिए रवाना हो गए।

परिजन रातभर लगाते रहे निजी नर्सिंग होम के चक्कर
जिला अस्पताल प्रबंधन की मानें तो पूजा की गंभीर हालत को देखते हुए उसे रात 1.50 बजे ग्वालियर के लिए रेफर किया गया। पूजा के घर वाले उसे ग्वालियर ले जाने के बजाय शहर के ही एक निजी नर्सिंग होम में लेकर गए। लेकिन जब वहां भी डॉक्टर्स ने पूजा की हालत देखी तो हाथ रखने से मना कर दिया। ऐसे में परिजन पूजा को पुनः गुरुवार की सुबह 8.15 बजे जिला अस्पताल ले आए। वहीं जब 8.30 बजे डाक्टर्स ने पूजा का चेकअप किया तब तक उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी।

परिजन बोले- डॉक्टर ने समय नहीं लगाया इंजेक्शन
मृतिका के भाई गणेश सिंह का कहना है कि जब पूजा को रात के समय जिला अस्पताल लेकर आए थे, उसके एक घंटे बाद डाॅक्टर्स ने बताया कि उसकी हालत ज्यादा गंभीर है। यदि समय रहते उन्हें बता दिया जाता तो वह उसे इलाज के लिए अन्यत्र भी ले जा सकते थे। जबकि ड्यूटी डॉ. राधा अग्रवाल का कहना है कि पूजा के ब्लीडिंग अधिक होने पर उसे इंजेक्शन दिया गया था। साथ ही घर वालों को बताया था कि वे जल्द उसे ग्वालियर ले जाएं, ताकि उसका बेहतर उपचार हो सके।

पहली डिलीवरी सीजर और दूसरी हुई थी नाॅर्मल
पूजा के यह तीसरी डिलीवरी होना थी। उसके पहली डिलीवरी सीजर (ऑपरेशन) हुई थी। जबकि दूसरी नाॅर्मल हो गई थी। ऐसे में परिजन सोच रहे थे कि यह डिलीवरी भी नार्मल हो जाएगी। जबकि डॉक्टर्स ने बता दिया कि पूजा का सीजर होगा। पूजा का हिमोग्लोबिन भी 11 प्वाइंट था।

