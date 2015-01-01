पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Mawa Was Being Prepared Amidst The Mess, For Samples; Broken And Dirty Furs On Dairy, License Not Even Pasted, Notice Given

कार्रवाई:गंदगी के बीच बन रहा था मावा, सैंपल लिए; डेयरी पर टूटा व गंदा फर्स, लाइसेंस भी चस्पा नहीं था, दिया नोटिस

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारियों की टीम द्वारा अटेर क्षेत्र के बलारपुरा में तीन डेयरी पर छापा डाला गया। यहां अस्वच्छ परिवेश में मावा बनता हुआ पाया गया। तीनों जगह पर मावा की सैंपलिंग की गई। परिसर के गंदे होने, लाइसेंस चस्पा न किए जाने व डिस्प्ले बोर्ड न लगाए जाने पर नोटिस जारी किए गए।

यहां बता दें त्योहार के पूर्व जिले में विभिन्न स्थानों पर मावा का निर्माण कर देश भर में विभिन्न स्थानों पर भेजे जाने का कारोबार तेजी से चल रहा है। खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारियों की टीम द्वारा मिलावट की आशंका को लेकर बलारपुरा में रामवीर डेयरी, महेंद्र डेयरी और बृजेश डेयरी पर मावा के सैंपल लिए गए। इसके बाद सुरपुरा मोड़ पर जितेंद्र सिंह भदौरिया की दुकान से मावा बर्फी की सैंपलिंग की गई। बताया गया डेयरी संचालकों द्वारा नोटिस के बाद 14 दिन में व्यवस्थाएं नहीं सुधाराी तो तो न्यायालयीन कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

