समस्या:शहर में सरोवर किनारे सड़क पर फिर से लगने लगीं मीट की दुकानें, जिम्मेदार नहीं दे रहे ध्यान

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
शहर में गौरी सरोवर किनारे सड़क के दोनों ओर फिर से शुरू हुईं मीट की दुकानें।
  • गौरी सरोवर के घाट पर स्थित शिव मंदिरों में दर्शन करने जाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को हो रही समस्या

शहर में ऐतिहासिक गौरी सरोवर किनारे रोड पर मीट मंडी के अधिकांश कारोबारी एक बार फिर अपनी दुकानें सड़क पर लगाने लगे हैं। इससे मंदिरों की ओर आवागमन करने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को सबसे अधिक परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। आलम यह है कि प्रशासन और नगर पालिका द्वारा इन कारोबारियों को हद में रहने की न केवल हिदायत दी गई है बल्कि सड़क से इनका अतिक्रमण भी हटवाया गया है, लेकिन इनके द्वारा कुछ दिन बाद फिर पहले जैसे हालात निर्मित कर दिए जाते हैं। करीब छह महीने पहले सभी दुकानें हटवा दी गई थीं, लेकिन अब इनके द्वारा मांस, मछली, अंडे आदि की दुकानें फिर जहां की तहां लगा ली गई हैं।

यहां बता दें तकरीबन 40 साल पहले मीट मंडी के लिए रोड के किनारे बाउंड्रीबाल के अंदर दुकानें बनवाई गईं थी। नियमानुसार इसी में मीट का कारोबार संचालित होना चाहिए। लेकिन तब से कारोबार करने वालों की संख्या में बढ़ने और सड़क पर रखकर मीट जल्दी बिकने की गरज से कारोबारी मंडी के बाहर कारोबार करने लगे हैं। इन लोगों द्वारा सड़क पर न केवल दुकानें लगाई जा रही हैं बल्कि मांस भी काटा जा रहा है। गौरी सरोवर और उसके आसपास के शिव मंदिरों पर हर रोज श्रद्धालुओं की भारी भीड़ उमड़ती है।

श्रद्धालुओं को इसी मीट मंडी से होकर ही मंदिर तक जाना पड़ता है और इसी बीच मांस बिकता और कटता हुआ देखकर लोग बिचलित हो जाते हैं। इसके बाद भी अब तक मीट मंडी के लिए कोई उपयुक्त इंतजाम नहीं कराए जा सके हैं। मीट कारोबारियों द्वारा मंडी का कचरा भी आसपास के क्षेत्र में फेंक दिए जाने से वातावरण प्रदूषित हो रहा है। इसके सराेवर में पहुंचने से पानी भी दूषित हो रहा है, जिसका असर जलीय जीवों पर पड़ रहा है।

हर साल होती है कार्रवाई, पर फिर पहले जैसे हालात: सड़क चल रहे मीट कारोबार को हटवाने के लिए नगर पालिका द्वारा हर साल कार्रवाई की जाती है लेकिन कुछ दिनों बाद हालात पहले जैसे हो जाते हैं। पिछले महीनों सैनिक विश्राम गृह के आसपास मीट मंडी के लिए स्थान चिंहित किया गया था लेकिन वहां लोगों द्वारा इसका विरोध कर दिए जाने मीट मंडी स्थानांतरित कराए जाने की योजना ठप पड़ गई। इसके बाद से शहर में किसी अन्य स्थान मीट मंडी संचालित कराए जाने पर विचार ही नहीं किया गया है।

धार्मिक और सामाजिक संगठन उठाते रहे समस्या
मीट मंडी से होने वाली परेशानी को धार्मिक एवं सामाजिक निरंतर उठाते रहे हैं पर अब तक इसका समाधान नहीं हो सका है। महाशिवरात्रि और महावीर जंयती के अवसर पर हर साल इसेे हटवाने की मांग उठती रही है। नगर पालिका भी में पार्षदगण इस समस्या का निदान कराए जाने की मांग करते रहे हैं। सामाजिक संगठनों के प्रतिनिधि भी मीट मंडी हटवाने की मांग करते आ रहे हैं लेकिन प्रशासन इसके लिए अब तक कोई निदानात्मक समाधान नहीं करवा सका है।

सड़क पर नहीं लगने दी जाएगी मीट मंडी
मीट मंडी सड़क पर नहीं लगने दी जाएगी। इसके लिए जगह भी तलाशी जा रही है। सरोवर के किनारे की रोड पर यह कारोबार कतई नहीं चलने दिया जाएगा।
सुरेंद्र शर्मा, सीएमओ, नपा भिंड

