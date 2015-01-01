पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:सेहत से खिलवाड़; खराब आलू पर सीमेंट लगाकर चिप्सोना बताकर बेच रहे

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विवाद शांत कराने के लिए पहुंचे पुलिस जवान।
  • आलू पर सीमेंट लगाते समय पकड़ा कारोबारी, शिकायत के बाद भी नहीं पहुंचे अफसर, हंगामे के बाद पहुंचे पुलिस जवान

मुनाफाखोरी के लिए व्यापारी तरह- तरह के हथकंडे अपनाते हुए लोगों की सेहत से खिलवाड़ करने में नहीं चूक रहे हैं। शहर की सब्जी मंडी में साधारण और खराब आलू सीमेंट और मिट्‌टी लगाकर चिप्सोना बताकर बेचा जा रहा है। यह खुलासा होने पर मंडी में दो घंटे तक हंगामा चलता रहा। इस प्रकार की गड़बड़ी पकड़ने वालों के द्वारा प्रशासन को सूचना दी गई लेकिन कोई अधिकारी कार्रवाई के लिए नहीं पहुंचा। इसी बीच पुलिस जवानों ने पहुंचकर जरूर दुकानदार और ग्राहकों में हो रहे विवाद को शांत कराया।

यहां बता दें सब्जी मंडी के स्टेशन रोड चौराहा स्थित एक दुकान पर युवा आलू खरीदने पहुंचे जब इन्होंने आलू को उठाकर देखा तो उनके हाथ में सीमेंट लग गया। उन्होंने दुकानदार से पूछा यह क्या है तो वह बोला मिट्‌टी होगी। जब और दाग लगे हुए आलू को देखा तो सीमेंट व मिट्‌टी की परत अलग निकल पड़ी। ऐसी स्थिति में दुकान के अधखुले शटर में जाकर देखा तो एक व्यक्ति तसले में सीमेंट- मिट्टी आलू पर लगा रहा था। आलुओं में जहां दाग होता वहां सीमेंट मिट्‌टी गीली करके लगा दी जाती।

एसडीएम से की शिकायत नहीं पहुंचा कोई अधिकारी
युवा राघवेंद्र सिंह भदौरिया, हिमांशु सिंह, बादशाह सिंह गुर्जर, रिषेंद्र सिंह राजावत, अजय प्रताप सिंह आदि के द्वारा एसडीएम को फोन पर बताया कि सब्जी मंडी में सनी खां की दुकान पर आलू पर सीमेंट लगाते हुए पकड़ा गया है। इसकी सैंपलिंग कराई जाए। लेकिन दो घंटे में कोई अधिकारी नहीं पहुंचा। खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी राजेश गुप्ता ने बताया कि एसडीएम से निर्देश मिले थे लेकिन टीम जिला मुख्यालय बाहर थी। इसलिए शनिवार को सुबह सैंपलिंग की जाएगी।

हरी सब्जियों में केमिकल और कलर का प्रयोग
कारोबारियों द्वारा सब्जियों को आकर्षक बनाने के लिए केमीकल्स और कलर का भी इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है। सब्जी कारोबारी ही बताते हैं कि पुराना नया आलू जैसा दिखे इसके लिए केमिकल का प्रयोग किया जाता है। इसके अलावा परवल, खीरा, करेला, मटर को रासायनिक रंगों से रंग दिया जाता है। इन रंग कर बेची जाने वाली सब्जियों को अगर गर्म पानी में धोया जाए तो इनका रंग उतर जाता है। खाद्य सुरक्षा टीम नहीं आने से कारोबारी मनमानी कर रहे हैं।

