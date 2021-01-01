पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसों का हाइवे:105 किमी की रोड पर 100 से ज्यादा स्पीड ब्रेकर, एक माह में ही 5 लोगों ने गंवाई जान

भिंड12 घंटे पहले
  • एनएच 719 पर बनाए अमानक स्पीड ब्रेकर, हादसों का शिकार हो रहे वाहन सवार
  • सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश फिर भी नहीं हटाए जा रहे अमानक स्पीड ब्रेकर

जिले से गुजरे नेशनल हाईवे-719 की ग्वालियर भिंड इटावा रोड हादसों की सड़क बनती जा रही है। 105 किलोमीटर के इस हाईवे पर 100 से ज्यादा स्पीड ब्रेकर होने के कारण लगातार दुर्घटनाएं हो रही है। स्थिति यह है कि पिछले एक महीने में ही 5 लोगों की माैत स्पीड ब्रेकर पर हुई हैं। बावजूद प्रशासन हाईवे पर बने अमानक स्पीड ब्रेकर को हटवा नहीं रहा है।

यहां बता दें कि ग्वालियर-भिंड- इटावा रोड पर भले ही प्रशासन ने सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में कमी लाने के लिए यह स्पीड ब्रेकर बनवाएं हो। लेकिन नतीजा उल्टा हो रहा है। अमानक ढंग से बनाए गए यह स्पीड ब्रेकर वाहन चालकों की जान के दुश्मन बन गए हैं। ब्रेकर की ऊंचाई काफी अधिक होने की वजह से जहां कई बार बाइक पर सवार महिलाएं उछलकर गिरने से हादसे का शिकार हो रही हैं, तो कई बार ब्रेकर देख अचानक ब्रेक लगाने से पीछे से आ रहे तेज रफ्तार वाहन उन्हें अपनी चपेट में ले लेते हैं। बावजूद इसके जिम्मेदार मध्यप्रदेश सड़क विकास निगम लिमिटेड के अफसर इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं।

हाईवे के ब्रेकर मानकों के अनुरूप नहीं इस संबंध में एसपी मनोज कुमार सिंह का कहना है कि यह सही है कि हाईवे पर कुछ स्पीड ब्रेकर मानकों के अनुरुप नहीं है। इसके लिए नेशनल हाईवे ऑथोरिटी को लिखा जाएगा।

3 उदाहरण, जो बताते हैं कैसे जान ले रहे हाईवे के स्पीड ब्रेकर

1. 13 जनवरी को ग्वालियर रोड पर गिंगरखी के पास बने स्पीड ब्रेकर पर एक ट्रक ने कार में पीछे से टक्कर मार दी, जिससे कार में सवार डॉ. दीपक सिंह भदौरिया (29) पुत्र देवेंद्र सिंह भदौरिया निवासी जम्हौरा हाल अटेर रोड की मौके पर मौत हो गई। वे रात के समय भिंड से ग्वालियर जा रहे थे। 2. 16 जनवरी को पुलावली निवासी आलोक राजावत ट्रक में गिट्टी भरकर ग्वालियर की ओर जा रहे थे। ग्वालियर रोड पर भूपतपुरा तिराहा के पास स्पीड ब्रेकर पर आगे वाले वाहन ने अचानक ब्रेक लगाए, जिससे आलोक का ट्रक आगे वाले वाहन से टकरा गया, जिसमें उसकी मौत हो गई। 3. मेहगांव निवासी दिनेश सिंह भदौरिया उर्फ कक्का (42) पुत्र रामेंद्र सिंह भदौरिया एक महीने पहले बाइक लेकर मालनपुर से वापस मेहगांव आ रहे थे। तभी ग्वालियर रोड पर डांग गांव के पास बने स्पीड ब्रेकर पर एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने उनमें टक्कर मार दी, जिससे उनकी मौके पर मौत हो गई।

ब्रेकर के मानक तय फिर भी अनदेखी
23 मार्च 1992 को गृह विभाग ने स्पीड ब्रेकर बनाए जाने के लिए कुछ नियम लागू किए। वहीं अक्टूबर 2014 में इंडियन रोड कांग्रेस ने स्पीड ब्रेकर के लिए मानक तय किए थे। लेकिन ग्वालियर-भिंड- इटावा रोड पर इन मानकों का पालन नहीं किया गया है। जिसकी वजह से हादसे हो रहे हैं।

ऐसे होने चाहिए ब्रेकर

  • स्पीड ब्रेकर की ऊंचाई 10 सेंमी, लंबाई 3.5 मीटर और वृत्ताकर क्षेत्र 17 मीटर होना चाहिए।
  • स्पीड ब्रेकर पर थर्मोप्लास्टिक पेंट से पट्टिका बनाई जानी चाहिए ताकि रात के समय दिखाई दें।
  • ड्राइवर को सचेत करने के लिए स्पीड ब्रेकर आने से 40 मीटर पहले एक चेतावनी बोर्ड लगा होना चाहिए।
  • ब्रेकर पर ऐसा रंग होना चाहिए, जिससे वह दूर से ही नजर आएं। साथ ही रात के समय ब्रेकर के पास रोशनी होना चाहिए।
