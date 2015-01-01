पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:40 से ज्यादा डॉक्टर-नर्स संक्रमित हुए फिर भी पीपीई किट पहने बिना ले रहे सैंपल

भिंड31 मिनट पहले
बिना पीपीई किट पहने सैंपल लेती नर्स।

कोरोना का डर आम लोगों के साथ अब स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों में भी कम होता जा रहा है। यह हालात तब हैं जब 40 से ज्यादा डॉक्टर और स्वास्थ्यकर्मी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिल चुके हैं। मंगलवार को तीन बजे अस्पताल में पुलिस चौकी के बगल में बने फीवर क्लीनिक पर संदिग्ध का सैंपल वहां तैनात नर्स बगैर पीपीई किट पहने सैंपल ले रही थी। जबकि संदिग्ध का सैंपल लेने के लिए पीपीई किट अनिवार्य है। आश्चर्य इस बात का है कि जिले में पीपीई किट पर्याप्त मात्रा में है।

10 नए संक्रमित मिले, 17 दिन में मिले 109 मरीज
चुनावी सभाओं का शोरगुल शांत होते ही कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा एक बार फिर बढ़ने लगा है। मंगलवार को जिले में कोरोना के 10 नए मरीज मिले हैं। इस प्रकार से पिछले 17 दिन में 109 नए कोरोना के मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। हालांकि इन दिनों में 87 मरीज स्वस्थ हुए हैं। वहीं दो की मौत भी हो गई है। मंगलवार को मिले नए मरीजों में छह शहर से ही हैं। फिर भी लोग लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं।

