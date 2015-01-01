पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महंगाई की मार:सरसों का तेल 130 रुपए किलो, बिगड़ा रसोई का बजट; आठ महीने में बढ़ गए 50 रुपए प्रति किलो दाम

भिंड32 मिनट पहले
किराने की दुकान पर रखा सरसाें का तेल।

महंगी दालें तो लोगों की परेशानी की वजह बनी ही हैं। लेकिन सरसों का तेल भी रसोई का बजट बिगाड़ रहा है। मार्च से अब तक लगातार भाव बढ़े हैं। इस समय 130 रुपए प्रति किलो खाद्य तेल बिक रहा है। जबकि इसके पहले इसकी कीमत 80 रुपए प्रति किलो थी।

गौरतलब है कि लॉकडाउन की शुरुआत के साथ ही दाल की कीमत में हल्की बढ़ोत्तरी का दौर प्रारंभ हुआ। सितंबर माह के बाद इसकी कीमत तेजी से बढ़ी है। दाल के अलावा सरसों के तेल का भाव भी दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ता जा रहा है। किराना बाजार के आंकड़ों पर गौर करें तो सितंबर माह में अरहर दाल की कीमत 100रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम थी। पिछले ढाई महीने में बढ़कर 120 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम पर पहुंच गई है। अरहर के अलावा मसूर व चना दाल की कीमत में भी इजाफा दर्ज किया गया है। सरसों के तेल की कीमत में भी पिछले 8 महीने में प्रति लीटर 50 रुपए की वृद्धि हुई है। वहीं तेल की महंगाई का प्रभाव गरीब और मध्यमवर्गीय परिवारों पर अधिक पढ़ा है। सब्जियां पकानी हों या फिर दाल में छौंक लगानी हो तो तेल का प्रयोग लोग करते हैं।

सरसों महंगी होने से बढ़े तेल के दाम
तेल व्यापारी अशोक कुमार गर्ग का कहना है कि सरसों के दाम(6 हजार रुपए प्रति क्विंटल) हो जाने से तेल महंगा हुआ है। वहीं किराना व्यापारी हरेंद्र राजावत का कहना है कि जब-तक सरसों की नई फसल बाजार में नहीं आती तब तक तेल के दाम में कमी नहीं आएगी। सरसों का तेल महंगा होने की वजह से लोग अब रिफाइंड का ज्यादा इस्तेमाल कर रहे

