अव्यवस्था:धूल मिट्टी की समस्या पर जवाब नहीं दे पाए नपा अफसर, मांग लिया समय

भिंड29 मिनट पहले
  • हाईकोर्ट में अगली सुनवाई अब 8 को

शहर में धूल मिट्टी की समस्या को लेकर ग्वालियर हाईकोर्ट में भिंड नगरपालिका सीएमओ सुरेंद्र शर्मा जवाब नहीं भेज पाए। उन्होंने कुछ समय मांगा। इस पर हाईकोर्ट ने अगली सुनवाई के लिए 8 फरवरी की तारीख तय की है।

बता दें कि शहर के सदर बाज़ार निवासी एडवोकेट मुकेश जैन ने शहर में विकराल रूप धारण किए हुए धूल मिट्टी की समस्या को लेकर जनहित याचिका में उच्च न्यायालय में दायर की है। शहर में इन दिनों सीवर और पानी की पाइप लाइन बिछाए जाने सड़कों को खोद दिया गया है, जिसके कारण पूरे शहर में इन दिनों धूल मिट्टी की समस्या का विकराल रूप लिए हुए है।

धूल मिट्टी की समस्या के कारण आमजन को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वहीं जिला प्रशासन और नगर पालिका भिंड द्वारा कोई भी समस्या के समाधान नहीं किए जाने से एडवोकेट मुकेश जैन ने अपने मित्र अधिवक्ता संजय सिंह लोधी के माध्यम से हाई कोर्ट ग्वालियर बेंच में एक जनहित याचिका दायर की गई थी, जिसमे हाई कोर्ट ग्वालियर बेंच ने याचिका को स्वीकार करते हुए जिला प्रशासन और नपा भिंड सहित शासन को नोटिस जारी किया था।

