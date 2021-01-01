पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम का हाल:रात का पारा 4 डिग्री पर, गलन भरी सर्दी से कांपे लोग

भिंड40 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • ठंड से राहत पाने के लिए लोग अलाव ओर हीटर के सहारे बैठे हुए नजर आए

उत्तरी महाराष्ट्र के ऊपर बने चक्रवाती घेरे और अरब सागर से आ रही नमी के कारण रविवार की रात से ही घना कोहरा छा गया। वहीं न्यूनतम पारा 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंचने से लोग गलन भरी सर्दी से कांप गए। हालांकि दिन के समय कुछ देर धूप खिलने से लोगों को थोड़ी राहत तो मिली। लेकिन शाम होते ही शीत लहर के प्रकोप के चलते उन्हें हाड़ कंपा देने वाली सर्दी का अहसास हुआ।

परिणामस्वरुप 8 बजे तक बाजार में सन्नाटा पसर गया। ठंड से राहत पाने के लिए लोग अलाव ओर हीटर के सहारे बैठे हुए नजर आए। बाजार में भी गर्म कपड़ों की मांग बढ़ गई है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार अरब सागर से नमी आ रही है। इस वजह से मंगलवार को भी घना कोहरा छाया रह सकता है। हवा चलने से ठंड बढ़ने का भी अनुमान है।

