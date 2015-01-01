पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने पत्रकारों से की चर्चा:मेहगांव के विकास के लिए कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी जाएगी: भदौरिया

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
मेहगांव की जनता ने मुझे इस उपचुनाव में जो आशीर्वाद दिया है। उसको मैं हमेशा आभारी रहूंगा। मैं विधायक नहीं जनसेवक बनकर जनता के लिए काम करूंगा। क्षेत्र को विकास की मुख्यधारा से जोड़ने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी और मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के नेतृत्व वाली भाजपा सरकार द्वारा संचालित जनहितैषी कल्याणी योजनाओं को हर गरीब, मजदूर, किसानों एवं गांव-गांव की चौपालों तक पहुंचाने की मेरी पहली प्राथमिकता होगी। यह बात शुक्रवार को बायपास पर पत्रकारों से चर्चा के दौरान राज्य मंत्री ओपीएस भदौरिया ने कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि अगर मुझे से कोई गलती हुई है तो मैं क्षेत्र की जनता से माफी मांगता हूं। मेहगांव विधानसभा वास्तव में पिछड़ा है। इस पिछड़ेपन को दूर करने का मेरा पूरा प्रयास रहेगा। इसके अलावा विधानसभा मुख्यालय पर हर मंगलवार को जनसुनवाई के शिविर लगाकर आमजन की समस्याओं पर अंकुश लगाया जाएगा।

एक सुझाव और शिकायत पेटिका लगाकर मेहगांव को सुंदर बनाने की पहल कर हर मतदाताओं का सपना पूरा करने का लक्ष्य स्थापित करूंगा। इस मौके पर डाॅ.रमेश दुबे, अशोक सिंह कुशवाह, अरविंद वर्मा, डाॅ.शिवकुमार राजौरिया, अनिल कटारे, शिवप्रताप सिंह, रामदास सोनी, कुलदीप सिंह, राधामोहन चौबे,विकास शर्मा आदि लोग मौजूद रहे।

