ऑनलाइन ठगी:डिटेल नहीं देने पर 9 बैंक मैनेजरों को नोटिस, दो दिन में जानकारी देने का अल्टीमेटम

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

मुफ्त में एलईडी बल्ब देकर या किसी अन्य तरीके से लोगों के खातों से निकाली जा रही राशि को लेकर भले ही पुलिस सख्ती से कार्रवाई के मूड में आ गई हो। लेकिन बैंकर्स पुलिस को इस कार्य में कतई सहयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में अब डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर ने जिले के 9 बैंक मैनेजर को नोटिस जारी किया है, जिसमें उन्होंने बैंकर्स से चाही गई जानकारी दो दिन में उपलब्ध कराने के लिए कहा है।

दरअसल जिले में इन दिनों मुफ्त में एलईडी बल्ब देकर उनके अंगूठे के निशान का क्लोन बनाकर उनके बैंक खातों से पैसे निकालने वालों का गिरोह सक्रिय है। इस मामले में पुलिस अब तक 46 लोगों की फरियाद पर दो एफआईआर दर्ज कर चुकी है। इसके अलावा भी अन्य तरीकों से भी लोगों के साथ ऑऩलाइन ठगी हो रही है। ऐसे में पुलिस अब इस गिरोह तक पहुंचने के लिए वर्क आउट में जुट गई है। लेकिन बैंकर्स पुलिस को इस मामले चाही जाने वाली आवश्यक जानकारी उपलब्ध नहीं करा रहे हैं, जिससे पुलिस आरोपियों तक पहुंच नहीं पा रही है।

ऐसे में सोमवार को डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर मोतीलाल कुशवाह ने भारतीय स्टेट बैंक की मुख्य शाखा, परेड चौराहा, गल्ला मंडी, लहार, मिहोना, सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया की अकोड़ा शाखा, बैंक ऑफ इंडिया, इंडसन बैंक और यश बैंक की भिंड शाखा के मैनेजर को नोटिस जारी किया है, जिसमें साफ कहा गया है कि यदि बैंक के द्वारा दो दिन के अंदर पुलिस को चाही गई जानकारी उपलब्ध नहीं कराई जाती है तो रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया की बैंक धोखाधड़ी से संबंधित दिशा निर्देश जुलाई 2015 के बिंदु क्रमांक 3(1),3(2),3(3) सीएफआर का प्रत्यक्ष रुप से उल्लंघन है। ऐसे में उनके विरुद्ध कार्रवाई भी हो सकती है।

यदि मुफ्त में लिया एलईडी बल्व, तो होल्ड कराएं खाताः इधर पुलिस ने लोगों से अपील की है कि यदि उन्होंने मुफ्त में एलईडी बल्ब देकर अपने आधार नंबर की जानकारी व अंगूठा का निशान लगाया है तो वे लोग शीघ्रता से अपने खातों को होल्ड कराएं।

