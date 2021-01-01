पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जमसारा में वारदात:रंजिश के चलते वृद्ध को गोली मारी, जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती; तीन पर केस दर्ज

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
315 बोर की अधिया से फायर किया गया। - Dainik Bhaskar
315 बोर की अधिया से फायर किया गया।
  • अटेर के जमसारा में रंजिश पर हुई वारदात

अटेर थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम जमसारा में अपने घर के बाहर बैठे एक वृद्ध में तीन लोगों ने 315 बोर की अधिया से फायर कर गोली मार दी, जिसकी गोली उसके बाएं पैर की पिंडली में लगी और वे घायल हो गए। घटना रविवार की शाम 7.30 बजे की है। पुलिस ने घायल को उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां से उसे ग्वालियर रैफर कर दिया गया। पुलिस ने तीनों आरोपियों के विरुद्ध हत्या के प्रयास का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है, साथ उनकी तलाश में दबिश देना शुरू कर दिया है।

जमसारा निवासी नाथूराम (68) पुत्र श्रीकृष्ण शर्मा ने पुलिस को बताया कि उनकी गांव के फेरन सिंह नरवरिया से पुरानी रंजिश चल रही है। इसी रंजिश के चलते जब वे रविवार की शाम 7.30 बजे अपने घर के बाहर बैठे हुए थे तभी फेरन सिंह, माधौ सिंह और रणवीर सिंह आए और गालियां देते हुए जान से मारने की नियत से उनके ऊपर 315 बोर की अधिया से फायर कर दिए। इसकी एक गोली उनके बाएं पैर की पिंडली में लगी और वे घायल हो गए। परिजन ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी ।

सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। साथ ही घायल को उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां डाक्टर्स ने प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उन्हें ग्वालियर रैफर कर दिया है। बताया जा रहा है कि वृद्ध की हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है। इस मामले में अटेर पुलिस ने नाथूराम की फरियाद पर फेरन सिंह, माधौ सिंह और रणवीर सिंह निवासी जमसारा के खिलाफ हत्या के प्रयास का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है, साथ ही आरोपियों की तलाश भी शुरू कर दी है।

