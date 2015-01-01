पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था:मौ के बाजार में बीच सड़क पर रुक जाते हैं सवारी वाहन, दिन में कई बार ट्रैफिक जाम

मौ2 घंटे पहले
मौ नगर में लगा ट्रैफिक जाम ।
  • बस स्टॉपेज पर न रुककर मनमर्जी से कहीं भी रुकते हैं सवारी वाहन

मौ कस्बे के हाट बाजार, बस स्टैंड, सेंवढ़ा रोड,मेहगांव रोड आदि जगहों पर आए दिन जाम की समस्या से लोग परेशान होते हैं। सवारी वाहन अक्सर बीच सड़क पर रुककर सवारियों को चढ़ाते और उतारते हैं। ऐसे में दूसरे वाहनों को रास्ता न मिलने से मुख्य सड़कों पर जाम लग जाता है जिससे लोग काफी देर तक परेशान होते हैं।

जानकारी के अनुसार मौ से सेंवढ़ा, लहार की ओर जाने वाले एवं उधर से आने वाले यात्री वाहन बेहट तिराहे के बस स्टेंड से गुजरते हैं। यहां से गुजरने वाली बसों व अन्य सवारी वाहनों के चालक अपने वाहनों को एक साइड में न रोककर रोड पर ही वाहन रोक कर सवारियां बैठाते और उतारते हैं। ऐसे में आगे से आने वाले एवं पीछे से आने वाले वाहनों को निकलने के लिए जगह नहीं मिलती जिससे यहां जाम लग जाता है। लोगों का कहना है कि यहां दिन में कई बार जाम लगता है।

इसी तरह हाट बाजार इलाके से मेहगांव-भिंड की ओर जाने वाले यात्री वाहन मेहगांव रोड पर रुककर सवारियां लेते हैं। इससे भी यहां वाहनों को आगे-पीछे निकलने की जगह नहीं मिलती जिससे दिन में कई बार जाम की समस्या आती है। इसी तरह मौ के मुख्य बाजार में दो पहिया वाहन चालक अपने वाहन जहां-तहां खड़े कर दुकानों से खरीदारी करने लगते हैं। इससे भी लोगों को निकलने के लिए जगह नहीं मिलती और जाम की समस्या बन जाती है। स्थानीय लोगों को कहना है कि पुलिस प्रशासन को त्योहार के वक्त बाजारों में एवं भीड़ वाली जगह पर ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था सुचारू रूप से बनानी चाहिए ताकि लोगों को समस्या का सामना न करना पड़े।

दीपावली की वजह से बढ़ी बाजार में भीड़
अभी दीपावली की खरीदारी के लिए ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से लोग बाजार में खरीदारी करने आ रहे हैं ऐसे में बाजार में भीड़ है। इसके साथ ही यात्री वाहनों में भी लोगों की भीड़ है। बाजार में भीड़ के चलते यात्री बसों को जहां-तहां रुककर यात्रियों को लेना पड़ रहा है। एक यात्री बस के ड्राइवर ने बताया कि जहां भी चार सवारी खड़ी बस का इंतजार करती हैं वहां बस रोकनी पड़ती है। वाहन नहीं रोका तो कुछ लोग विवाद भी करने लगते हैं। इसलिए मजबूरी में बस रोकनी पड़ती है। स्थानीय निवासियों एवं दुकानदारों का कहना है कि सवारी वाहनों को निर्धारित स्थानों पर ही रुकना चाहिए। भीड़ एवं बाजार में सवारी वाहनों के रुकने से पीछे से आने वाले वाहन चालकों को जगह नहीं मिल पाती ऐसे में जाम लग जाता है।

हम जल्द ही कस्बे की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था सुधारेंगे
पुलिस बल अभी चुनाव में लगाया था। अब मतगणना के बाद पुलिस बल के साथ हम कस्बे की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को देखेंगे। जहां भी जाम लगता है वहां जरूरी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
प्रेमप्रकाश चतुर्वेदी, टीआई, थाना मौ

