पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भाजपा प्रत्याशी ओपीएस भदौरिया का जनसंपर्क:मैं जनता से गद्दारी नहीं कर सकता इसलिए विधायकी छोड़ीः भदौरिया

भिंड26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जनसंपर्क करते भाजपा प्रत्याशी ओपीएस भदाैरिया ।

कांग्रेस सरकार के दौरान मेहगांव क्षेत्र की समस्याओं पर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने ध्यान देना बंद कर दिया था, उस समय मेरे पास दो ही विकल्प थे। पहला कि मैं मूकदर्शक बन कांग्रेस को समर्थन जारी रखकर अपनी मेहगांव की जनता से गद्दारी करता।

दूसरा यह कि ऐसी भ्रष्ट सरकार को तिलांजलि देकर अपनी जनता के हित के लिए अपने पद को त्यागना। मैं ने दूसरा रास्ते का चुना। यह बात गुरुवार को पिपरौली, कोंहार, बिरगवां, ख़िदरपुरा, डगर,बरासों, छज्जूपुरा, डोडनपुरा,सिलऊपुरा,सुरुरु आदि गांवों में जनसंपर्क करते हुए भाजपा प्रत्याशी ओपीएस भदौरिया ने ग्रामीणों से कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि कोई भी पंच और सरपंच का पद नहीं छोड़ता, फिर हमने तो अपनी जनता के हित के लिए विधायकी तक त्याग दी। लोग हमें गद्दार कहते फिर रहे हैं, क्या अपनी जनता के हितों की रक्षा करना गद्दारी है, क्या तबादला उद्योग बंद कराना गद्दारी है,क्या भ्रष्ट और अराजक हो चुकी सरकार को उखाड़ फैंकना गद्दारी है, इन सब बातों का जवाब अब 3 नवंबर को जनता देगी। उन्होंने आगे बोले हुए कहा कि मैंने कभी नहीं सोचा था कि मुझे विधायक बनने के 15 महीने के बाद ही इस्तीफा देना पड़ेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें