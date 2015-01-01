पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एफईआई वर्ल्ड ड्रेसाज चैलेंज:घुड़सवारी में राजू को मिला स्वर्ण पदक अब भारतीय टीम का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
जिले के उदीयमान खिलाड़ी राजू सिंह भदौरिया ने एफईआई वर्ल्ड ड्रेसाज चैलेंज के यूथ क्लास में स्वर्ण पदक हासिल करते हुए भारतीय टीम का प्रतिनिधित्व करने के लिए स्थान सुरक्षित कर लिया है। मध्यप्रदेश घुड़सवारी अकादमी के खिलाड़ी राजू हरपाल पुरा (पचेरा) निवासी सुजान सिंह के पुत्र हैं।

चार- पांच नवंबर को नईदिल्ली में आयोजित घुड़सवारी प्रतियोगिता में राजू भदौरिया (16) ने पहला स्थान पाकर जहां एक ओर जिले का नाम रोशन किया है वहीं दूसरी ओर सीनियर भारतीय घुड़सवारी प्रतियोगिता के लिए अपनी जगह बना ली। पांच वर्ष की अथक मेहनत से राजू ने घुड़सवारी में बेहतर प्रदर्शन करते हुए कई गोल्ड व सिल्वर,कांस्य मेडल हासिल किए हैं। जूनियर घुड़सवारी में वर्ल्ड रैंकिंग में उन्होंने तीसरा स्थान भी बनाया था ।

खेल प्रशिक्षक राधेगोपाल यादव ने कहा है कि राजू नवोदित खिलाड़ियों के लिए प्रेरणादायी बन गए हैं। राजू की इस सफलता पर जिला क्रीड़ा अधिकारी जीवन सिंह जादौन, डॉ. योगेंद्र यादव, आलोक दैपुरिया,गगन शर्मा, अमित सीरोठिया, राहुल यादव, प्रवेंद्र शर्मा ने हर्ष व्यक्त किया है।

