उपचुनाव का गणित:चुनाव में खर्च करने में गोहद में रणवीर सबसे आगे, मेहगांव में ओपीएस से ज्यादा खर्च कर रहे हेमंत

भिंड26 मिनट पहले
  • चुनावी दंगल में कूदे प्रत्याशियों ने खर्च का दूसरा हिसाब निर्वाचन आयोग को दिया

जिले में हो रहे उपचुनाव में गोहद से भाजपा प्रत्याशी एवं पूर्व विधायक रणवीर जाटव चुनावी खर्च के मामले में सबसे आगे चल रहे हैं। जबकि मेहगांव सीट पर मंत्री ओपीएस भदौरिया से ज्यादा कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी हेमंत कटारे चुनाव प्रचार में खर्च कर रहे हैं। अब तक गोहद में रणवीर जाटव 12.86 लाख रुपए खर्च कर चुके हैं। जबकि हेमंत 9.24 लाख रुपए खर्च कर चुके हैं।

यहां बता दें मतदान से पांच दिन पहले चुनावी दंगल में कूदे प्रत्याशियों ने अपने चुनावी खर्च का दूसरा हिसाब निर्वाचन आयोग को दिया है, जिसमें मेहगांव सीट पर प्रदेश सरकार में मंत्री और भाजपा के प्रत्याशी ओपीएस भदौरिया चुनाव प्रचार में खर्च करने में कंजूसी बरतते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। वे अब तक 6 लाख 4 हजार 952 रुपए खर्च कर पाए हैं। जबकि उनके मुख्य प्रतिद्वंदी कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी हेमंत कटारे ने अब तक 9 लाख 24 हजार 738 रुपए खर्च कर दिया है।

इसी प्रकार से बसपा प्रत्याशी योगेश मेघ सिंह नरवरिया ने 3 लाख 83 हजार 204 रुपए खर्च किए हैं। इसी प्रकार से गोहद विधानसभा में भाजपा प्रत्याशी एवं पूर्व विधायक रणवीर जाटव दिल खोलकर चुनाव में खर्च कर रहे हैं। यही वजह है कि वे अब तक जिले में सबसे ज्यादा 12 लाख 86 हजार 458 रुपए खर्च कर चुके हैं। वहीं उनके मुख्य प्रतिद्वंदी कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी बमुश्किल 6 लाख 94 हजार 976 रुपए खर्च कर पाए हैं। जबकि बसपा प्रत्याशी यशवंत पटवारी ने 4 लाख 99 हजार 975 रुपए खर्च किए हैं।

छोटे दलों और निर्दलीयों में अशोक त्रिपाठी सबसे आगे
मेहगांव सीट पर सबसे ज्यादा कुल 38 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में हैं, जिसमें भाजपा, कांग्रेस और बसपा को छोड़ दिया जाए तो निर्दलीय चुनाव मैदान में उतरे अशोक त्रिपाठी भी चुनाव में खर्च के मामले में पीछे नहीं हैं। वे पिछले चार दिनों में एक लाख रुपया ज्यादा खर्च कर चुके हैं । यानि अब तक उनका चुनावी खर्च 2 लाख 1 हजार 438 रुपए पर पहुंच गया है। इसी प्रकार से निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार इससे नीचे हैं।

