पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मनमानी:एक दिन की बारिश से ही सड़कें दलदल में तब्दील क्योंकि लाइनें बिछाने के बाद मेंटेनेंस नहीं कराया

भिंड32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बारिश के बाद शहर की सड़काें फैला कीचड़ ।
  • सीवर और पानी की लाइन बिछाने के तत्काल बाद कराना था मेंटेनेंस फिर भी नहीं कराया

गत दिवस हुई बारिश के बाद जहां एक ओर सर्दी बढ़ गई है वहीं दूसरी ओर कई सड़कें दलदल में तब्दील हो गई हैं। ऐसे में कीचड़ भरे रास्तों से लोगों का निकल मुश्किल हो रहा है। इस कारण शहरवासियों में नगर पालिका के साथ ही सीवर और वाटर लाइन का कामकाज करा रही कंपनियों के प्रति आक्रोश पनप रहा है। लोगों का कहना है कि लाइन डलने के तत्काल बाद खाेदी गई सड़कों का मेंटेनेंस कराया जाना चाहिए लेकिन ऐसा न कराने से उपजी समस्या बारिश के बाद और अधिक बढ़ गई है।

यहां बता दें इन दिनों शहर के अधिकांश इलाकों में सड़कें खुदी पड़ी हुई हैं। शहर में पहले फेज का सीवर लाइन का काम चल रहा है वहीं दूसरी ओर वॉटर लाइन डाली जा रही है। शायद ही कोई ऐसी सड़क हो जिसके खोदे जाने के बाद समूची सड़क का मेंटेनेंस करा दिया गया हो। हालात यह हैं मुख्य मार्ग तक बदहाल हाे रहे हैं। इसका नमूना लश्कर रोड, सदर बाजार, बंगला बाजार, गौरी रोड आदि सड़कें हैं।

जब मुख्य मार्गों का यह हाल है तब शहर के अंदर के गली- मौहल्लों के क्या हालात होंगे इसका अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है। सीवर और वॉटर लाइन की खुदाई के बाद सड़कों का मेंटेनेंस न कराए जाने की वजह से रास्ते दलदल में तब्दील हो गए हैं। सड़कों के उबड़- खाबड़ हो जाने की बजह से इन पर वाहन उलट रहे हैं। इसका कारण सड़कों पर मिट्टी पसरी होने और पानी भरा होने से गड्ढों का दिखाई न देना है। ऐसी सड़कों पर आवागमन करने वालों के वाहन और कपड़े खराब हो रहे हैं।

शास्त्री चौक से मीट मंडी तक रोड हुई खस्ताहाल: शास्त्री चौक से मीट मंडी तक की सड़क उबड़ खाबड़ हाल में आ गई है। इसका कारण सीवर और वॉटर लाइन खुदाई के बाद इसका मेंटेनेंस न कराया जाना है। इस रोड पर सीवर लाइन चैक करने के लिए लल्ला गुरु की समाधि के निकट एक बड़ा गड्ढा भी खुदवा दिया गया है। बीच रोड पर इस गड्‌ढे में भी दुर्घटना की आशंका रहने लगी है। इस रोड पर बड़ी संख्या दिनरात आवागमन होता था लेकिन इसकी बदहालत के चलते लोगों ने इस पर से आवागमन करना बंद कर दिया है।

वाटर वर्क्स की रोड का भी नहीं कराया मेटेंनेंस
वॉटर लाइन की खुदाई के बाद वॉटर वर्क्स रोड का भी मेंटेनेंस नहीं कराया गया है। जबकि इस रोड वन मंडल कार्यालय के अलावा मध्यप्रदेश बिजली वितरण कंपनी, जैन डिग्री कॉलेज, दिगंबर जैन नसिया मंदिर आदि महत्वपूर्ण स्थल हैं जहां प्रतिदिन लोग बड़ी संख्या मे आवागमन करते हैं। आवागमन करने वाले लोगों को उबड़ खाबड़ रास्ते से होकर गुजरना पड़ रहा है। सर्वाधिक परेशानी बारिश के बाद हो गई है। रात के समय आवागमन करने में दुर्घटना की भी आशंका रहने लगी है।

सड़क दुरुस्त नहीं कराई तो करेंगे कार्रवाई
शहर में विकास कार्य करा रही कंपनियों को सड़कें दुरस्त कराने के लिए नोटिस जारी किए गए हैं। अगर इनके द्वारा सड़कें दुरस्त नहीं कराई जाती हैं तो इनके विरुद्ध नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
सुरेंद्र शर्मा, सीएमओ, नगर पालिका, भिंड

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें